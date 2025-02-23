TUMI: International travel brand set to open new store in Leeds Victoria Quarter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move marks the brand’s first location in the North of England, with a new 517 sq ft store.

Deepak Patel, brand manager at TUMI, said: “Victoria Leeds’ sophisticated retail landscape perfectly complements our craftmanship and innovation.

“With a highly engaged customer base, we’re confident that TUMI will resonate with the distinctive style and energy of Leeds.”

TUMI is set to open a new location at the historic Victoria Quarter in Leeds this June.

The store will feature TUMI’s range of premium luggage, backpacks and business and travel products.

Customers will also be able to personalise their TUMI pieces with a premium monogramming service available in store.

Victoria Leeds is owned and operated by Redical.

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, commented: “TUMI joining Victoria Leeds is a huge testament in our ability to entice brands out of the capital and launch exciting regional firsts.

“It’s another great step in reaffirming Victoria Leeds as the go-to premier destination for luxury brands and we can’t wait for our customers to see the store come to life when the doors open.”

TUMI’s entry to Victoria Leeds marks the second North of England debut at the destination this year, with Australian-born skincare brand, Aesop, recently opening their flagship at Victoria Leeds.

Speaking when Aesop announced its new location, Ms Bradburn said: “Aesop choosing Victoria Leeds for their first store in the north of England strengthens our position as the premier destination for luxury brands.

“It’s a testament to our discerning customer base, but also to Aesop’s thoughtful approach in selecting locations where they can integrate seamlessly into the local community."

The announcement also followed jeweller Boodles moving into a new space in the shopping centre, in a move that doubled its size from the previous location.

In November of last year, North Home, the Nordic-inspired homeware and furnishings retailer, also opened a new concept store in the Victoria Quarter’s County Arcade.

The new store is set across four floors and features designer collections in departments including furniture, ceramics, fragrances, kitchenware, lighting, accessories, skin care.