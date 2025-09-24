Turner Prize 2025: Cartwright Hall Art Gallery hosts installation as part of Bradford City of Culture celebrations

Take a look at the Turner Prize 2025 installation at the Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, in Bradford, ahead of its opening this weekend as part of the City of Culture celebrations.

The city was chosen as the venue for the announcement of this year’s Turner Prize earlier this year in recognition of its City of Culture status, with the winner being named at the city's Cartwright Hall Art Gallery on December 9.

The shortlisted artists’ work goes on display at Cartwright Hall from Saturday (Sept 27) until February 22, 2026.

The Turner Prize was established in 1984 and named after the radical painter JMW Turner (1775-1851).

This year shortlisted artists are: Nnena Kalu, Rene Matić, Mohammed Sami, and Zadie Xa.

Emily Marlow views the installation by Zadie Xa at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford

Emily Marlow views the installation by Zadie Xa at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford

Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford hosting this years Turner Prize 2025

Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford hosting this years Turner Prize 2025

Emily Marlow views the installation by Zadie Xa at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery

Emily Marlow views the installation by Zadie Xa at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery

Work by finalist Rene MatiÄa

Work by finalist Rene MatiÄa

