The city was chosen as the venue for the announcement of this year’s Turner Prize earlier this year in recognition of its City of Culture status, with the winner being named at the city's Cartwright Hall Art Gallery on December 9.
The shortlisted artists’ work goes on display at Cartwright Hall from Saturday (Sept 27) until February 22, 2026.
The Turner Prize was established in 1984 and named after the radical painter JMW Turner (1775-1851).
This year shortlisted artists are: Nnena Kalu, Rene Matić, Mohammed Sami, and Zadie Xa.