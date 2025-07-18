Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a personal journey, one which will see the NHS worker from Leeds climb the three highest mountains in the UK and walk the distance between them to honour the legacy of his late wife. Jonathan will walk 777 miles over 17 days in August as he climbs Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in England and Ben Nevis in Scotland in memory of Laura, who died from cancer in December.

“I went through that period where I couldn’t really think straight but I had this motivation that I had to do something,” he says. ​“It’s not that I wanted to do something, I had to do something. I don’t know how to explain that to people. It felt like I’ve got to give something back.”

​The challenge, which will take place from August 16 to September 2, aims to raise money for two charities - St Gemma’s Hospice, which cared for Laura, and Combat Stress, a mental health charity that provides life-changing support for veterans and has helped Jonathan’s close friends in the past.

Jonathan James alongside his two children Thomas and Isabelle

Jonathan says Laura was “an amazing person” who would “give every second” to those who needed her. ​She was a devoted mum to their two children, Thomas and Isabelle, who are supporting their dad with training for his challenge.

​Laura was also a biology teacher at Roundhay School and one of her favourite places was the classroom.​Jonathan recalls: “When she got really poorly, all she wanted to do was go back to school.”

​Jonathan’s journey will take in over 15,000 metres of total ascent, the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest and K2. He had originally planned to do a jungle-based expedition across the Philippines and Borneo with fellow veteran and close friend Wes Hazley. But following Laura’s death, the idea was postponed and then reshaped.

​What was previously a challenge for two men involving two mountains became a one-man venture...but with one more mountain. ​Jonathan says: “The part of me that likes to do crazy things was thinking if you’re going to do two you may as well do three.”

Isabelle and James holding the Laura James Double Helix Award and a painting of their mum

​Throughout the challenge, he plans to record video diaries to review how he feels, mentally and physically.​Having also lost his mum in April this year, it will be a chance to explore his grief in depth. “This is about love, grief, remembrance, gratitude and turning pain into purpose, one step at a time,” he says.

​The challenge is part of Jonathan and his family’s efforts to continue Laura’s legacy. ​On October 7, a charity dinner will be hosted at the Royal Armouries Museum and later in the year Jonathan plans to launch the Laura James Double Helix Award at Roundhay School.