Two jailed after trying to cover their tracks after campervan gas explosion left holidaymaker injured

Two men have been jailed after trying to cover their tracks after a campervan gas explosion which left a holidaymaker with burns.

Grimsby Crown Court heard that a family were in the hire campervan in August 2023.

They were using the gas hob for the first time to cook a meal when the gas cylinder inside the cupboard leaked, causing an explosion.

The explosion blew the cupboard door off its hinges and left one person with burns to the hand, leg and foot.

The victim’s wedding ring had to be cut off by the accident and emergency department following the accident.

An investigation by North Lincolnshire Council’s Trading Standards found that Carl Smith, the owner of Ivy Lane Campers, employed engineer Nigel Crellin to carry out an inspection of the vehicle after the explosion.

Crellin backdated paperwork to make it look like the vehicle had been safe and the correct documents were in place.

However, Crellin made up a business name and wrote a non-existent gas safe ID number on the documents.

Crellin pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud for providing false documentation.

Smith pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and fraud by false representation.

Sentencing at Grimsby Crown Court Judge Gurdial Singh said the cover up had been carefully planned.

He said: “In my view the appropriate punishment is immediate custodial term. To do otherwise would send out the wrong message.

"Three people were endangered in a confined space and the cover up was systematic.’

Smith was sentenced to 16 months in jail and Crellin to 14 months.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for community wellbeing (rural), said: “It is great to see rogue traders like these being held accountable for their actions. By not having the correct checks in place, the customer was put in danger. To then try and cover their tracks is totally unacceptable.

“Protecting public safety is vital and raising awareness of what to look out for to prevent anything like this happening again.

“Please be wary of traders advertising on social media sites without carrying out additional checks into them. It is always best to be safe than sorry.