Ucan Secure IT: Bradford IT recycling firm acquired by Staffordshire company
The move comes after EGO Technology secured a £3.1m term loan from growth capital provider, Growth Lending, to facilitate the acquisition.
EGO Technology said the move as an opportunity to “expand the group’s combined offering in the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) sector” and further support the circular economy.
Ian Austin, CEO at Burton-on-Trent-based EGO Technology, said: “This is a dynamic addition to the EGO group portfolio, and we look forward to working together to drive growth and capitalise on developing further acquisition opportunities within the WEEE waste industry.”
The two firms jointly employ around 50 people and specialise in secure data erasure, recycling and resale of redundant IT equipment.
Katherine Woodfine, Director of Debt Finance at Growth Lending, commented: “We are pleased to support EGO Technology in this milestone acquisition.
“We look forward to witnessing EGO Technology and Ucan Secure IT thrive together as they expand their services and uphold the highest environmental standards.”
