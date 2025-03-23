Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after EGO Technology secured a £3.1m term loan from growth capital provider, Growth Lending, to facilitate the acquisition.

EGO Technology said the move as an opportunity to “expand the group’s combined offering in the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) sector” and further support the circular economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Austin, CEO at Burton-on-Trent-based EGO Technology, said: “This is a dynamic addition to the EGO group portfolio, and we look forward to working together to drive growth and capitalise on developing further acquisition opportunities within the WEEE waste industry.”

Computer disposal specialist, Ucan Secure IT, has been acquired by EGO Technology. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The two firms jointly employ around 50 people and specialise in secure data erasure, recycling and resale of redundant IT equipment.

Katherine Woodfine, Director of Debt Finance at Growth Lending, commented: “We are pleased to support EGO Technology in this milestone acquisition.