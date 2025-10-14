The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has revealed that she is set to tour the country this winter.

In a motivational post on Instagram, the Our Yorkshire Farm star encouraged her fans “to keep wheels turning and moving forward”, she said "you must keep pushing.”

Amanda, now 51, has recently released her first children’s book Christmas Tales from the Farm which is a chronicle of stories bringing characters to life from Ravenseat.

She previously posted: “I am indebted to many for making this happen. Obviously the family, farm, animals…my inspiration. So many people have helped me that it is impossible to name them all because my brain is frazzled and I’m out of my comfort zone ( in London ).”

Mother-of-nine Amanda however is “keeping up the momentum” and going on tour.

“I will be at venues all over the North of England and it would be lovely to see you there. So for an unforgettable evening of laughter…..what else…..and positivity….. yes……. honesty…. you couldn’t make it up! and a healthy dose of realism and insight as to what it is to live a hectic, rewarding, busy, chaotic life both on and off camera and what it takes to keep going and stay grounded.

Amanda Owen brings her new show to Scarborough Spa

“There’ll be books available too, copies of my brand new children’s book or bring along your books to be signed.”

Tour promoters No Third Entertainments said the two-hour show for 2025 will include ‘heartwarming stories and humorous anecdotes about the everyday realities of her unique farming family life.’

Their website says: ‘We’ll hear about the mammoth task of restoring a 200 year-old derelict and historic farmhouse at Anty John’s to create a family home for the future. ‘Amanda will share the highs and lows of this epic endeavour involving the whole Owen family and their loyal team of builders.

‘All undertaken whilst dealing with the day-to-day challenges, hard graft and unpredictable weather of the farming year at Ravenseat, as the Owens tend to their 700-strong flock and growing menagerie of farm animals.’

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has written her first children's book, drawn from experiences on her farm. Photo: PA

This November Amanda will be on stage across the north of England with venues including Lancaster Grand Theatre, Lytham Lowther Pavilion, Lincoln New Theatre Royal, Chesterfield Winding Wheel, Scarborough Spa Theatre, Ilkley King’s Hall, and in December she will be appearing at the Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre and Middlesbrough Town Hall.