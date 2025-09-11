The A64 between York and Malton

A well-known American diner and former Little Chef has been knocked down in Yorkshire to make way for a vehicle workshop and office.

Roadside diner Huckleberry’s, on York Road on the A64 between Malton and York, closed late last year.

Huckleberry’s was known for its Man Vs Food challenges, as well as being visited by competitive eater and YouTuber Adam Moran of Beard Meats Food.

The now demolished site used to be home to Huckleberry’s Image: Google Maps | Google maps/images

The premises had formerly been a Little Chef for two decades, from 1980s to 2002.

In May 2025, Mr Frank Buck, of FB Van Sales, gained planning permission from North Yorkshire Council for the “demolition of diner and construction of vehicle workshop/office”.

Over the summer months, the building was demolished to make way for the van workshop, office and forecourt.

It’s not known yet when FB Van Sales will open.

According to its website, FB Van Sales “is a specialist family run business established in 1959, which specialise in all aspects of commercial sales whether it be a light commercial to a medium / heavy goods vehicle.’