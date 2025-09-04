Meadowhall Shopping Centre opened in the 1990s | Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Refusing to leave the Disney Store, meeting friends by the steelmen statues on Market Street, and choosing some sweet treats from the Cadbury’s cart, are just some of the things us Yorkshire folk reminisce about when we think of Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Meadowhall holds over three decades of memories for people across the region. Now on its 35th birthday, we take a look back at the history of this landmark shopping centre.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre opened in September 1990 on the site of the demolished East Hecla Works of Hadfields Ltd. At the time, it was the second largest shopping centre in the UK. Now Meadowhall is the 12th-largest shopping centre in the UK, but it remains the largest in Yorkshire.

Meadowhall was built to help regenerate the Lower Don Valley, a largely abandoned area of Sheffield following the closure of steelworks in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Eddie Healey purchased the site to build and develop Meadowhall Shopping Centre, for £250 million. In 1999, he sold it to British Land for £1.17 billion, a profit of £420 million. The Hull billionaire became East Yorkshire’s richest man until he died in 2021.

In its first year of operation, 19.8 million people visited Meadowhall. While it was a huge success, many people blamed it for the death of the high street in local towns and city centres.

Meadowhall is green because of its eco-friendly infrastructure and values. It was the first shopping centre in the UK to have its own on-site recycling facility. Its current owners British Land, say they're on the path for the centre to be net zero by 2050.

Meadowhall is the only out-of-town shopping centre with its own tram stop, interchange, and train station.

Meadowhall has welcomed celebrity guests over the years, including Simon Cowell to turn on the Christmas lights, Pavarotti had a meet-and-greet, Bob Geldof opened the HMV store, and Catherine Zeta-Jones opened the cinema.

Meet me by the steelmen is a book inspired by the familiar tannoy announcement at Meadowhall, that most families will remember: “Would Meadowhall shoppers losing family or friends please meet them by the statues on Market Street.”

Another popular tannoy announcement at Christmas time was for the animatronic singing bears who would pop out every half hour. They will be back as part of Meadowhall’s birthday celebrations after people voted for them to return on social media.

Whether you were the one asking your parents for a penny to throw in the fountain at the centre of the Oasis food court or you were the parent rummaging for the shrapnel, Meadowhall is in most Yorkshire folk’s DNA. Even if it’s a love-hate relationship you have with what’s sometimes dubbed “Meadowhell.”

How to celebrate Meadowhall’s 35th birthday

As part of Meadowhall’s 35th birthday celebrations, Meadowhall is unveiling a striking new mural dedicated to Sheffield and its people. Created by local artist Luke Horton, the artwork features nominated community hero, John “The man with the pram” Burkhill, whose tireless fundraising efforts are recognised within the mural, alongside long-standing Meadowhall colleagues, local legends, iconic landmarks, and cultural touchstones that have defined the city over the past 35 years.

Displayed just off the Oasis Dining Quarter, the mural stands as a lasting tribute to the spirit of Sheffield and the people who make the city so special.

Having first joined Meadowhall in 1994, centre director Darren Pearce has seen the centre evolve over three decades.

He said: “Reaching our 35th anniversary is a proud moment for all of us at Meadowhall. Over the years, we’ve welcomed millions of visitors, supported our local communities, and been part of so many special memories.

“This anniversary is about celebrating with the many people who have made the centre what it is today – from our shoppers and retailers to the local organisations and community groups we’ve been privileged to support.

“The mural, the return of the singing bears, and the activities still to be revealed over the month ahead are all about bringing people together, just as we have done for the last 35 years. We can’t wait to share the celebrations with everyone.”

These activities are just the beginning, with more competitions and birthday surprises still to be announced in the coming weeks.