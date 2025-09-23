Mikey 3D Media: I paint live online using pen lids, crockery and anything else I can find in honour of my best friend
Eight months ago Michael Harrison, known locally as Mikey 3DMedia, had been struggling to earn enough money to pay his rent.
With his mental health taking its toll and his photography work drying up, Mikey knew he had to find an escape.
Mikey said: “Since losing my best friend, a local artist Bob Brown, I'd lost my creative spark. I’d become uninspired by my work.”
Previously Mikey and Bob would paint and write together. Bob would paint while Mikey would write songs.
Mikey said: “Bob passing away, hit me hard. I was struggling to keep up with my rent, and my mental health deteriorated.
“I've always been super creative and I always loved music, writing and photography, and all of those things, but they had become work and they stopped being fun.”
In a moment of despair Mikey reached for any paint he could find at home. He used random household objects to paint.
He said: “Art became a therapy, and a tribute to Bob.”
Mikey rediscovered his creative flair once more.
He said: “Art helped me escape my mind, I found myself getting lost in the painting, and making huge canvases.
“I used everything I could find to paint including rolling pins, pen lids, forks, spoons, sponges, plants, bottles and spatulas.”
Mikey said not only was it therapeutic it was helping to keep Bob’s legacy alive. He started posting his work online and to his surprise people wanted to buy it.
He said: “I began selling my work. I even started painting on live videos where my followers would choose the colours I used.”
Eventually Mikey started earning enough money from his art to pay his rent.
He said: “In a way it’s helping to keep Bob’s legacy alive. I’m always inspired by passers by in the street, beautiful, kind souls who have fallen on hard times.
“It’s incredible I’m able to do something I love which helps me and others while I earn just enough to live on now.”