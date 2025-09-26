As students start a new academic year afresh, some leaving home for the first time, it’d be wrong to assume that all students will be ‘roughing it up’ as they settle into their new digs this Fresher’s Week.

From basic halls of residence accommodation and shared terrace houses to luxurious en-suite rooms in apartments which come equipped with all the amenities of a luxurious hotel, Yorkshire has a range of high end places for students to rent.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went to Leeds to check out a vast array of student accommodation.

When I was a fresher, the first week would be met with trepidation about what halls of residence you’d be in and who you’d be sharing an apartment with. By apartment I don’t mean anything lavish, merely a hostel like base with a shared bathroom, shower, lounge and kitchenette.

When attending an event at Moda Living in Leeds City Centre, I realised that you can very much get anything you’re willing to pay for.

On doing my research on luxurious student digs in the region, I found Leeds to be leading the way when it comes to high end accommodation.

Iconinc were one of the first to introduce high-end student accommodation to the city.

Normally ‘luxury’ student accommodation just means its newly built and clean. Iconinc’s accommodation, they say, is designed with “wellbeing” and enables residents to reach their potential. This means there’s a gym, social events including private dining and bookable study rooms. It’s the perfect sell to academic minded parents.

Fast forward to 2025, Brotherton House at the former police headquarters in Leeds, takes student accommodation to the next level in terms of amenities. Their accommodation comes with access to a bowling alley, gym, spa and communal areas which are cleaned daily by housekeeping.

Moda Living feels like a hybrid of Iconinc and Brotherton House. It doesn’t have as many gimmicks as Brotherton House but it exudes style and sophistication.

New York Square in the fashonable cultural district of SOYO in Leeds city centre

Moda is designed for young professionals and students alike with two rooftop terraces, a private dining area, coworking spaces, a gym, and lounge areas.

I’ve attended a few events at Moda and couldn’t get over how drastically different the accommodation is compared to my student digs experience. Rather than the usual run down campus setting there’s a stylish concrete square surrounding the high rise.

Moda is located in the new SOYO area of the city, next to Leeds Playhouse in New York Square.

As you enter the reception area it feels more like you’re checking into a luxurious hotel. The furnishings are plush, there’s glass floor to ceiling windows showing off the city’s landscape, and there’s even a cinema room. While this isn’t solely student accommodation I’m told by staff it is popular with students.

The coworking space feels like an upmarket brasserie but the real highlight was at the top.

Moda has a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Victoria Gate, Leeds Playhouse and Leeds Kirkgate Market.

Up here is a Sky Lounge, BBQ areas and a private dining area. It felt like Dubai’s answer to student accommodation.

Rather than the tacky binge drinking game nights that would have been held in my halls, at Moda they host food tasting evenings, and art exhibitions.