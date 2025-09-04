A homeless charity in Yorkshire thought their dreams had come true when ‘Damien Hirst’ offered an original piece of art - before realising they had been duped by a scammer.

Leeds-based Homeless Street Angels had contacted who they believed to be Damien Hirst ahead of a fundraising auction for the charity.

In the message, founders Shelley and Becky Joyce shared how they had set up the charity to help people off the streets following the death of their sister Abi.

After a heartfelt conversation Becky was convinced that she was speaking to the artist.

However, after contacting Mr Hirst’s representatives, Becky realised she was talking to a scammer.

Becky said: “I had contacted the artist to see if there was any chance he could donate a print or anything for our auction.

“I knew it was a shot in the dark so I was shocked when he sent a lovely reply.

“But he started asking for money for postage of the piece. How much he was requesting seemed off.”

Damien Hirst is one of the wealthiest and most well-known living artists.

A spokesman for the artist later replied: “We have spoken to Damien and he would love to send the Homeless Street Angels a signed poster for your auction.”

Authentic poster signed by Damien Hirst | Homeless Street Angels

Now Sammi, Becky and the other volunteers at Homeless Street Angels have been celebrating the arrival of the signed poster.

Becky added: “I felt so stupid and so upset when I realised the person was impersonating Mr Hirst.

“But to have the real man save the day is incredible.”

A Yorkshire framing specialist, JLArt, has also offered to frame all of the artwork free-of-charge for the auction.

The charity auction takes place Monday at 6pm at Abi House, Leeds.