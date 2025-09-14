Residents evacuated while explosive item 'made safe' in Yorkshire neighbourhood

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Sep 2025, 19:25 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 20:08 BST
Residents of a Yorkshire neighbourhood who had been evacuated from their homes, while police investigated an explosive substance, have been able to return to their homes.

Police have now reduced cordons on Lingmore Street in Leeds, after the bomb squad had “made safe” the suspiscious item.

A 62-year-old man was rearrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Searches had previously been started at the house on Friday when the man was arrested.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested in Leeds.placeholder image
Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested in Leeds. | James Hardisty

Specialist support services were called by police to support an ongoing search at a property on Lingmore Street in Leeds following the discovery of a suspicious item there this morning (Sunday September 14).

A cordon around the house was widened which necessitated the evacuation of some adjacent properties, while the item was assessed.

The expanded cordon itself was put in place purely as a precaution and is normal procedure in such situations.

The item officers found was made safe and, while police remain at the scene, neighbouring properties are now unaffected.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing this evening (Sunday, September 14) by Leeds District CID.

Police respond to rumours circulating about closure of schools

West Yorkshire Police said on facebook that they are aware of speculation suggesting officers have attended at two schools in Leeds today.

“We can advise these rumours are untrue and that we are not aware of any threats to schools.Police and partners did earlier use the car park at the Meadowfield Children’s Centre in Leeds as a rendezvous point for the police scene at Lingmore Street.

“The operation on Lingmore Street had no connection to the centre itself, and we can advise it was not connected to any information or intelligence regarding schools.”

