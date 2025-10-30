The TikTok famous SpudBros brothers have updated fans anticipating the opening of a SpudBros Express in Yorkshire.

SpudBros Express is the brand launched by Lancashire jacket potato sellers SpudBros, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who have amassed nearly five million followers on TikTok and over a million subscribers on YouTube.

The highly-anticipated opening of Yorkshire’s first site was announced in summer and was due to open in September.

The rapper and TV personality, real name Zuhair Hassan, at the SpudBros Express in London | SpudBros

The latest SpudBros Express, the first of its kind in the region, has been much talked about by fans online eagerly awaiting the eatery to open on Sheffield’s Fargate.

In August the SpudBros posted: “Sheffield… we’re coming! Honestly it’s mad that we even get to say this - opening a shop here still doesn’t feel real. We’re bringing SpudBros Express to a new city… we’re buzzing!

“And even better… we’ve just secured ANOTHER location. Big things coming - Sheffield, we’ll see you this September!”

People across the region have been searching for the opening date of their new venue, with boards advertising the SpudBros Express concealing the transformation of the former Office store on Sheffield’s Fargate.

The delay in opening has led to rumours that they will no longer be opening.

Jacob however addressed the rumours in a video online.

Rapper and actor Will visited the SpudBros Express in London | SpudBros

He said: “Sheffield let’s talk we’ve had such a crazy response in Liverpool and Soho.

That we realise we need a little bit more capacity in the new Sheffield Express Store otherwise we'd end up running out of spuds and we definitely don’t want to disappoint you guys.

“So we’re taking a little longer to get things 100 per cent ready.

“We’ll announce the new opening date as soon as possible.

“And we promise it will be worth it.”

The company sells jacket potatoes including the Spudbros Classic, which is cheese and beans, the Spudfather which is cheese and chill con carne and Bolognese Spud. Toppings include their three cheese blend, crispy onions and SpudBros have their own famous tram sauce which is a creamy sauce that pays homage to their history of starting out selling spuds from an old tram carriage in Preston Town Centre.

Following their Sheffield announcement, one fan asked online whether the brothers would consider using ‘Hendos instead of tram sauce?’

Jacob Nelson making the announcement | SpudBros/TikTok

Insiders say the fit out of the store is nearly completed.