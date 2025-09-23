Catching up over a pint of John Smith’s, three lads from Castleford came up with the idea to start a band.

Together they created The 3 Yorkshireteers - a comical boyband who parody popular tracks and cheesy Eurovision tunes into their own Yorkshire slang.

The 3 Yorkshireteers, whose stage names are Tom Yorkshire, Pat Testin and Quiet Man, have been going for more than a decade as a band performing live but it's only in the past year their online content has soared with their own ‘Yorkshire Style Podcast.

Lead singer Tom, who now lives in Wakefield, said: “We love performing live gigs but it’s hard to get people there now.

“It’s great people get a taste for what we do online and then come to a gig.”

Since starting the band, the trio have covered tracks such as K-Pop classic Gangnam Style by Psy, Uptown Girl and Uptown Funk. Tom said their music is proving so popular thanks to their online presence they are now selling out gigs.

Tom said: “Every place seems to have its own comedy band The Wurzels and, Chaz and Dave.

“What we realised is that even though Arctic Monkeys and Kaiser Chiefs are very Yorkshire styled we wanted to do something funny.

“We changed Uptown Girl and Uptown Funk to Upton Girl and Upton Funk.

“We also sing The Fresh Prince of Belle Isle.”

The 3 Yorkshireteers’ first song was a take on Gangnam Style which they transformed into an ode to chip butties.

Tom said: “We changed the lyrics to Yorkshire words about gravy.

“‘I went to my nan’s on a Sunday after rugby for a chip butty’ - all these things are just daft.

“We were not able to sing the original work due to copyright anyway.”

The band have also taken Blacklace’s Aggadoo and made it into AggaDewsbury as well as performing their own version of Tom Jones’ popular track You Can Leave Your Hat On.

Tom added: “We did our version - You Can Leave Your Cap On.’

“We take Pulp’s Common People and make it about Yorkshire people. We make it about someone who studied hairdressing at Barnsley College.”

Tom said they all have regular jobs outside of the band but they just love performing and making people laugh.

He said: “We have a laugh and it's good fun. We meet some lovely people, go to some Yorkshire places and have a laugh - we’re happy with that.”

Tom added that they have a music video in the making with Yorkshire content creators and they are recording another series of their own Yorkshire style podcast.

Not only have their songs proven popular on social media, but they also have a successful podcast - Yorkshire style.

He said: “We’re just three blokes from Yorkshire. Nothing too serious, we just enjoy doing live gigs.