What happened to The Chestnut Man’s dog Albert? Dog of famous Yorkshire trader still on farm where he lived with his owner
Septuagenarian Allan Jones died in May 2025.
He previously described himself as the purveyor of the “best roasted chestnuts in the area,” after spending more than four decades perfecting his craft.
Mr Jones, accompanied by his dog Albert, had become a familiar face at fairs and special events throughout the region.
The pair spent most days selling chestnuts outside Wakefield Cathedral in the city centre.
Mr Jones had been brought up in a travelling showman family with his late father transforming his old pushchair into a chestnut cart.
Family friend, Michael Gallagher said: “Allan took after his father with the chestnuts. In summer he had a coconut shy stall. He’s had quite a few dogs over the years.”
Despite Mr Jones’ colourful profession, travelling around fairgrounds, he lived with his dog in a caravan on a quiet farm in rural Warmfield, just outside Wakefield.
Mr Jones previously told The Yorkshire Post that he had always had a dog by his side, and his latest companion Albert had been his sixth dog.
He said: “People always come to feed him chicken.”
Both Mr Jones, and Albert, had a throng of regular customers who visited the pair on every trip into Wakefield city centre.
Since Mr Jones’ passing earlier this year, tributes have flooded in from all over Yorkshire.
Some regulars have even been campaigning for a permanent statue of Allan with his cart, and his dog Albert to be built as a landmark.
Former customer Andrea Cliff said: "Allan and his various dogs, [his] most recent was Albert, have been in Wakefield centre for years.Selling hot chestnuts and various kids balloons etc.
“He will be missed from Wakefield and we would like to get a bench made in his memory and a plaque so people can reflect on the chats they had with him."
Allan’s childhood friend Mr Gallagher said it was sad Allan didn’t have a funeral because there would have been “hundreds” of fellow showmen there.
Many concerned folk have also been enquiring about “Allan’s best friend,” his dog Albert.
Debra Lowe who runs the Falafal Street Kitchen said that people are always asking about Mr Jones’ dog, and she’s reassured them Albert is being well looked after.
Mr Gallagher said: “Albert is still on the farm living in the caravan he shared with Allan.”
Other traders shared how the farm owner had stepped up and said he was happy for Albert to remain living in the caravan where he can roam freely in and out.
Ms Lowe added: “Winter won’t be the same without Allan and Albert here.”