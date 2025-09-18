Allan Jones was a famous Chesnut Man who travelled across Yorkshire and lived on a farm in Kirkhamgate Picture: The Yorkshire Post / Sophie Mei Lan Malin | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Following the death of a well-known Yorkshire trader, known locally as 'The Chestnut Man,' many people have expressed their concerns over his beloved dog, who used to accompany him everywhere.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Septuagenarian Allan Jones died in May 2025.

He previously described himself as the purveyor of the “best roasted chestnuts in the area,” after spending more than four decades perfecting his craft.

Mr Jones, accompanied by his dog Albert, had become a familiar face at fairs and special events throughout the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been flooding in for Allan Jones who has passed away.

The pair spent most days selling chestnuts outside Wakefield Cathedral in the city centre.

Mr Jones had been brought up in a travelling showman family with his late father transforming his old pushchair into a chestnut cart.

Family friend, Michael Gallagher said: “Allan took after his father with the chestnuts. In summer he had a coconut shy stall. He’s had quite a few dogs over the years.”

Despite Mr Jones’ colourful profession, travelling around fairgrounds, he lived with his dog in a caravan on a quiet farm in rural Warmfield, just outside Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Jones was a famous Chesnut Man who travelled across Yorkshire and lived on a farm in Kirkhamgate Picture: The Yorkshire Post / Sophie Mei Lan Malin | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Mr Jones previously told The Yorkshire Post that he had always had a dog by his side, and his latest companion Albert had been his sixth dog.

He said: “People always come to feed him chicken.”

Both Mr Jones, and Albert, had a throng of regular customers who visited the pair on every trip into Wakefield city centre.

Since Mr Jones’ passing earlier this year, tributes have flooded in from all over Yorkshire.

Some regulars have even been campaigning for a permanent statue of Allan with his cart, and his dog Albert to be built as a landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former customer Andrea Cliff said: "Allan and his various dogs, [his] most recent was Albert, have been in Wakefield centre for years.Selling hot chestnuts and various kids balloons etc.

“He will be missed from Wakefield and we would like to get a bench made in his memory and a plaque so people can reflect on the chats they had with him."

Allan’s childhood friend Mr Gallagher said it was sad Allan didn’t have a funeral because there would have been “hundreds” of fellow showmen there.

Allan Jones was a famous Chesnut Man who travelled across Yorkshire and lived on a farm in Kirkhamgate Picture: The Yorkshire Post / Sophie Mei Lan Malin | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Many concerned folk have also been enquiring about “Allan’s best friend,” his dog Albert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra Lowe who runs the Falafal Street Kitchen said that people are always asking about Mr Jones’ dog, and she’s reassured them Albert is being well looked after.

Mr Gallagher said: “Albert is still on the farm living in the caravan he shared with Allan.”

Other traders shared how the farm owner had stepped up and said he was happy for Albert to remain living in the caravan where he can roam freely in and out.