Jo Swinson beats Ed Davey to become new Liberal Democrat leader

Jo Swinson has replaced Vince Cable as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The East Dunbartonshire MP beat her rival Sir Ed Davey to secure the top job, winning 63 per cent of the vote.

In a speech in central London, Ms Swinson vowed to use her new role to do “whatever it takes to stop Brexit”.

Ms Swinson, an ex-minister, had been the bookies' favourite to take the party crown during the leadership race and has served as Deputy Leader since June 2017.

Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed served as energy secretary in the coalition government under David Cameron.

Ms Swinson triumphed in a ballot of party members as the Lib Dems are enjoying a revival due to their outspoken opposition to Brexit.

The party has 12 MPs - bolstered by Chuka Umunna's decision to join last month - and came second in the European elections, winning 20 per cent of the vote share.

The Lib Dems also enjoyed a surge at the local elections in response to their anti-Brexit stance.

Ms Swinson has suggested that if Boris Johnson enters Number 10 and is committed to Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal then the Lib Dems could be boosted even further.

Responding to the announcement former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: "Congratulations to new Liberal Democrat leader @joswinson.

"Here's to strong women leaders listening, reaching out across party lines and standing up for the right for people to have a #finalsay on #Brexit"