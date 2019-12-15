MPs head to Commons for Parliament opening, Apprentice final and Christmas shopping dash - here’s a look at the week ahead

After a Tory landslide victory at last week’s elections, MPs will be sworn into Parliament and Brexit will be back on the agenda. Laura Reid looks to the week ahead.

POLITICS

Leeds's Sian Gabbidon, who won The Apprentice last year.

Following Thursday’s General Election, which saw Labour swept aside in a series of defeats in its traditional Yorkshire heartlands and Boris Johnson win the Conservatives’ largest Commons majority since 1987, this week will bring a first look at what’s to come under the UK’s new Government.

There is talk of a ‘minor’ cabinet reshuffle at Downing Street on Monday as the returning Prime Minister secures his top team going forward.

And the new Parliament will then be summoned to meet on Tuesday, for the election of the Speaker and the swearing in of MPs. On Thursday, just two months after the last Queen’s speech, the rigmarole will be repeated again.

The State Opening of Parliament will see the new Government announce its programme of legislation for the coming year. Key within that will undoubtedly be Mr Johnson’s plans for leaving the EU and with a new mandate, he will likely be able to push through Brexit on his terms.

His Withdrawal Agreement Bill is expected to be put back before MPs in a vote on Friday. His solid majority means it is likely it will pass, paving the way for Britain’s departure on January 31, nearly four years after the EU referendum.

TELEVISION

From POLITICAL theatre to drama in the boardroom. Also likely to be making headlines this week is Lord Alan Sugar’s selection of a new business partner.

The Apprentice final airs on the BBC on Wednesday and the remaining contestants will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Leeds’s Sian Gabbidon, who took the title last year. The fashion designer runs clothing brand SianMarie.

On the theme of entertainment, a memorabilia auction will be held at Bonhams in London on Tuesday.

Among items to go under the hammer are a digital print of The Beatles at Abbey Road, the legendary green guitar of Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and original front cover artwork for Elton John album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, expected to fetch up to £12,000.

FESTIVITIES

As December 25 draws closer, we’re likely to see a last minute rush this week from Christmas shoppers, whether they head to the high street or order online. But it is unlikely that a full picture of the retail winners and casualties from the festive period will emerge until the turn of the new year.

The end of this week also brings with it ‘Mad Friday’, a popular date for Christmas parties and a night that is typically one of the busiest of the year for emergency services.

Meanwhile, communities across the region will be getting in the festive spirit, with everything from brass band performances to carol services and visits from Father Christmas.

Among the highlights this week are Elland Silver Band’s concert at Halifax Piece Hall on Sunday and the Lord Mayor’s carol concerts in Leeds on Thursday.

And over in Brontë country, Haworth will host its nativity weekend. Golcar Brass Band will accompany a nativity procession, made up of Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and donkeys as they make their way through the village.

STATISTICS

One final thing to look out for this week is a series of publications from the Office for National Statistics. They’ll give an insight into the UK’s social and economic wellbeing over the past few months.

There will be the latest data on employment, house prices, business investment and retail sales, as well as a publication looking at what age people achieve some of life’s milestones and how that has changed over the past two decades.