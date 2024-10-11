7 apps you can watch without a TV licence - and 1 you can’t

If you are feeling priced out of the licence fee - and are wondering if you will be able to continue watching the streaming service/ services you are subscribed to you could be in luck. The TV licensing website confirms that for some streaming/ on-demand platforms you are not required to pay the fee.
1. When a TV licence is needed
You can use some streaming services without a TV licence - but it is required for BBC iPlayer and in some other scenarios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images | Carl Court/Getty Images Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
2. Netflix
You don’t need a TV licence if you are just using your TV, laptop, phone or tablet to watch shows on the uber popular streamer Netflix. So you can binge til your heart’s content - the only exception is if you watch a live event, a TV licence is needed for that. Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images | MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
3. Prime Video
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the latest seasons of Rings of Power, The Boys, Fallout and more without a TV licence. The only exception is if you want to watch live sports on Prime Video - like Premier League action or international rugby. A TV licence is required then. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
4. Disney Plus
For those who have Disney Plus to watch shows like Bluey, the latest Marvel shows and films and all the classic Disney/ Pixar movies, you don’t need a TV licence if you are just bingeing shows. The only exception would be if you watched live TV events on the streamer, then you’d need to have a TV licence. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images | CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
