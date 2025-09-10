Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which is located between Leeds and York, will be one of 10 farms across Europe aiming to reduce their carbon footprint by 55 per cent over the next five years.

They will do this by introducing new measures such as changing the feed given to livestock, managing emissions from manure and slurry, and monitoring the ways in which semi-natural features, such as hedgerows, can prevent harmful greenhouse gasses from entering the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Guy Ziv from the School of Geography is leading the research being carried out by the University of Leeds. He said: “Tackling agricultural emissions isn’t about a single silver bullet; it’s about understanding the farm as a complete, interconnected system.

The University of Leeds farm is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 55 per cent. Photo: Simon Vine Photography.

“By studying everything from animal feed and manure management to how our cropping systems and hedgerows can capture carbon, we can identify holistic solutions that are truly effective.

“Ultimately, this research is about providing farmers here in the UK and across Europe with robust, evidence-based options that are both environmentally and economically viable."