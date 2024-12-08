'Unlike anything else': New Euro-inspired beer hall and restaurant to open in Sheffield
Founders said the new venue will showcase fresh imported tank beer, continental cuisine, and top-tier live entertainment - all under one roof.
Named Kapital, the venue is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co., which is located on Abbeydale Road.
Spanning two floors, the new 4,500 sq ft beer hall and restaurant will be located in the £470m Heart of the City mixed-use development and will offer the single biggest European beer selection within the city centre, according to the team behind it.
Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: "We are hugely excited to be expanding our operation with a flagship site in Sheffield’s Heart of the City. Our vision is to bring something fresh, innovative, and exciting to the area with a truly authentic European drinking and dining destination unlike anything else.”
Construction and fit out of Kapital is underway and it is expected to open early in the new year.