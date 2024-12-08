'Unlike anything else': New Euro-inspired beer hall and restaurant to open in Sheffield

A new Euro-inspired beer hall and restaurant is set to open in Sheffield next year, becoming the largest of its kind in the city.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST

Founders said the new venue will showcase fresh imported tank beer, continental cuisine, and top-tier live entertainment - all under one roof.

Named Kapital, the venue is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co., which is located on Abbeydale Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spanning two floors, the new 4,500 sq ft beer hall and restaurant will be located in the £470m Heart of the City mixed-use development and will offer the single biggest European beer selection within the city centre, according to the team behind it.

Kapital is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co. Left to right: Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare & Adam Inns.placeholder image
Kapital is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co. Left to right: Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare & Adam Inns.

Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: "We are hugely excited to be expanding our operation with a flagship site in Sheffield’s Heart of the City. Our vision is to bring something fresh, innovative, and exciting to the area with a truly authentic European drinking and dining destination unlike anything else.”

Construction and fit out of Kapital is underway and it is expected to open early in the new year.

Related topics:SheffieldAbbeydale Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice