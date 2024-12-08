Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founders said the new venue will showcase fresh imported tank beer, continental cuisine, and top-tier live entertainment - all under one roof.

Named Kapital, the venue is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co., which is located on Abbeydale Road.

Spanning two floors, the new 4,500 sq ft beer hall and restaurant will be located in the £470m Heart of the City mixed-use development and will offer the single biggest European beer selection within the city centre, according to the team behind it.

Kapital is the brainchild of the Sheffield-based team behind the award-winning Two Thirds Beer Co. Left to right: Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare & Adam Inns.

Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: "We are hugely excited to be expanding our operation with a flagship site in Sheffield’s Heart of the City. Our vision is to bring something fresh, innovative, and exciting to the area with a truly authentic European drinking and dining destination unlike anything else.”