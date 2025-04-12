‘Ups and downs are all part and parcel of investing’: Sarah Coles reflects on market turmoil in wake of tariffs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market falls on Friday and Monday felt really unsettling. The UK market lost about 5% on Friday and another 4% on Monday. However, the markets subsequently calmed a little as talk in most markets turned to negotiation.

When markets fall, if you check in on your investments or your pension pot, it can be horribly unsettling, so it’s important to put it into context. Ups and downs are all part and parcel of investing. Anyone who lived through the drops at the start of the pandemic will remember how awful these things can feel. However, they’ll also remember how markets recovered. The key is that investing is for the long term of 5-10 years or more, and over these kinds of time frames, the ups and downs will come out in the wash. It's really important not to worry yourself into taking money out of investments and crystalising losses.

The other thing to bear in mind is that the vast majority of pensions are in what’s known as the ‘default’ fund, which is where your money goes if you don’t make an active investment choice. These will be spread across all sorts of things, including shares, bonds and cash, so you won’t have all your eggs in one basket, and won’t have seen falls as big as the headlines. These funds also tend to use ‘lifestyling’, which means they gradually switch into lower risk assets as you get closer to your retirement age. As a result, if you’re worried that your pension pot has fallen significantly just before you need to start withdrawing cash, you may not have lost half as much value as you think.

Switching into less risky assets is also a very sensible strategy for investments beyond pensions, as you get closer to needing the money. It means you’re far less likely ever to be forced into taking money from shares at the wrong time.

However, nobody is perfect, so if you haven’t managed this, and you need to withdraw, it’s worth knowing what your options are. Part of the question is whether you have any other assets to draw from. While you’re working age you should be building emergency savings to cover 3-6 months’ worth of essential expenses. You might be able to redirect some of your savings into whatever you were planning to spend your investments on. Alternatively, you may be able to talk to family and see whether they can help you close the gap. Otherwise, you may need to consider whether you can push back whatever you need the money for.

If this is your pension, and you need to withdraw an income, your emergency savings are key. When you’ve retired you should have enough emergency cash to cover 1-3 years’ worth of essential spending. Part of the reason behind this is because in times like this, retirees using income drawdown can switch to taking an income from savings, so they don’t eat into their pension pot in a way that dents their ability to take advantage of the recovery. Once markets have recovered, you can top up your savings again.

If you’re a retiree planning to buy an annuity, the good news is that rates are the highest they’ve been for well over a decade, so what you may have lost in the pot you may make up for with the annuity. Don’t forget, you don’t need to annuitise all in one go. You can use some of your fund to create some income now, and then buy another annuity with another chunk of your pension later, when your pot has recovered. By then, the chances of you developing a condition that qualifies you for an impaired annuity are also higher, so you could get a better income on those grounds too.

As for your broader finances, it’s a mixed bag. The jury is still out on prices. On the one hand, a tariff war could push prices up if companies pass the pain onto consumers. On the other hand, companies may cut prices to compete. They might also dump goods on the UK market, creating enough of a glut to push prices down. Meanwhile, a global slowdown would bring prices down for things like oil, which would help depress inflation.

If you want unalloyed good news, you can find it in mortgages. Worries about global growth mean central banks are likely to keep rates low in order to support whatever growth there is. The money markets are expecting interest rates in the UK to fall faster, and are pricing in three cuts by the end of the year. It means fixed mortgage rates have already started to fall, and are likely to go further. This will be music to the ears of anyone remortgaging.

Rate cuts tend to be bad news for savings. So far, the savings market has been holding firm, and competitive deals have remained well above 4.5% for fixed terms and close to 5% for easy access. However, we can expect to see rates fall, so if you’re in the market for a fixed rate, the sooner you act, the better.

For anyone going away for the Easter holiday, fears of a global slowdown have brought more bad news. In tough times, currency investors tend to move into so-called ‘safe haven’ currencies, including the dollar and the euro. Both have gained against the pound, so it means your holiday money won’t go as far.

Further ahead, if there’s a global slowdown or even a recession, it raises question marks over jobs. We’ll need to wait to see how this shapes up, and what steps the government takes to protect jobs in its industrial strategy over the summer. There’s no need to panic, but it is worth considering what you would do if times were tough for a while. Think about your emergency fund, and whether you need to beef it up a bit.

Of course, as with any soap opera, there may be twists and turns we can’t see ahead. It’s impossible to say with any certainty what the next policy announcement will be from the US, and the impact on markets and the economy. However, if you take sensible steps, build your plan B, and don’t panic, then you should be in a position to roll with whatever punches are thrown in the coming days and weeks.

Credit card debt

At the start of this year, credit card debt has climbed back above pre-pandemic levels. The flurry of repayments during lockdown saw tens of billions of pounds wiped off our debts, but as soon as we were released, we started spending again. Now we’re back to carrying even more debt than before.

It’s costing us dear. The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that the average household spends £216 on monthly debt repayments. Those with mortgages spend an average of £748 on top of this. Among the top 5% of earners, this rises to £384 and £1,065.