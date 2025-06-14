Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But amid the warm evenings and gentle rains, it was the Florida rooms, versatile, semi-enclosed spaces that blur the line between indoors and out, that left a lasting impression.

“Kelly’s parents lived in America for 20 years,” says Colin, an opthamologist at the Hull and East Yorkshire Eye Hospital. “It rains a bit in Pennsylvania, but it’s often warm enough to sit outside, light some citronella candles, and watch the world go by.”

Inspired by that relaxed lifestyle, the couple set out to recreate a similar sanctuary at their East Yorkshire home, converting a shady unused spot of their garden into an all-year-round entertaining area for less than £10,000.

The Ord Arms, East Yorkshire

They had a long list of requirements for the shed, which is known as the Ord Arms after Kelly’s maiden name, including a loggia - an open sided roofed area on the side of the building – to provide the outdoor/indoor experience.

They wanted a discreet bar area that could be folded away when not in play.

They also liked the idea of sliding barn doors that would allow the whole area to open up when entertaining, as well as insulated and sound proofed walls, a composite floor, infrared wall mounted heaters, and an outdoor stove with a portable hearth.

"There were various designs online and we took inspiration from them all,” says Colin.

The Ord Arms, East Yorkshire

Initially, he wasn’t keen on installing a television. “I wanted a fortress of solitude but my wife persuaded me to get a big LCD screen and actually it’s become the best feature because you can watch sporting events or films in there,” he says.

They found a local craftsman, James Newton, from Dead Shed Joinery in Beverley, to help make their ambitious plans a reality.

"James prefabricated the building in his shed and then constructed it on site,” says Colin.

He used piano hinges to create the perfect folding serving hatch for the hidden bar area.

Grannie Shack, Goole.

“We wanted that indoor/outdoor feel but also we didn’t want everyone to see that the shed was also a bar,” says Colin. “It tucks away nicely when not in use so it just looks like a normal summer house.”

He adds: “We use it a lot. Often times the whole house is empty because we’re in the Ord Arms.

“You can close it up in winter, light the fire, and stay warm because it's insulated.

“In the summer, you can open up the barn doors and have a crowd of people watching the football.”

The Party Shed, Halifax

There are eight entries from Yorkshire to The Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition 2025, run in conjunction with readersheds.co.uk.

Bren Maud was newly single when he decided to create a party shed in his back garden in Halifax.

With a dance floor, a hot tub, DJ area, bar, smoke machine and effect lighting it included everything he needed for a night in with friends.

"Initially I’d use it for birthdays, New Year’s Eve parties and Halloween parties,” says Bren. “Recently, I’ve revamped it to make it more of a chilled out space, adding nice fluffy pillows and repainting it, adding mood lighting. It has a big u-shaped couch and I’ve added a built-in coffee table in the middle.”

Bren, a contract manager for an electrical company, employed a builder to put the concrete base, the walls and roof but inside he completed everything himself, including the electrical work, plumbing, ventilation and interior design.

The full cost of the project is unclear but Bren estimates it to be between £30,000 and £50,000.

With a stressful job as a mental health lead at a secondary school in Goole, grandmother-of-two Sharon Hibbert longed for a peaceful retreat at the end of the day.

She decided to buy a garden shed, from Leisure Timber Products in Goole, as a place to read or meditate.

"It became a sanctuary for me when I finish work to go and relax in there, it’s so peaceful,” she says. "It’s a happy place and I’ve decorated it in my own quirky style.”

Sharon’s blue ‘grannie shack’ is filled with lots of special things that she says are happy memories, including artwork from a previous school she worked at and another picture from Robin Hood’s Bay where she used to take her grown up children when they were young.

The floor and walls are painted with Culprinol White Daisy and she used Culprinol Beach Blue for the outside.

When it came to the furniture, she prioritised comfort, with two cosy chairs and a footstool. She also has an upcycled cabinet that used to be her own grandmother’s.

“My friend often comes round and we just sit outside and put the world to rights with a glass of wine,” she says. “My family come here too and sit with me. You wouldn’t imagine that a space in the garden would make so much difference but I’ve had so much pleasure from it and I use it a lot.”