VE Day: Day of memorials across Yorkshire as Archbishop pleads for peace

Veterans, few in number these days but as proud as they ever were, gathered in Hull at a memorial event organised by the Royal British Legion.

A similar event took place in Barnsley too at the Town Hall war memorial. In Richmond, the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion held at event in Friary Gardens.

A proclamation was read by Mark Hunter, Knaresborough Town Crier along with his wife Andrea, the Knaresborough Town Crier Consort and in Scarborough silent crowds gathered in Alma Square.

The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington, York, are preparing for their WW2 - VE DAY Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 8th May 2025.

Meanwhile, Skipton Building Society has unveiled a memorial at its head office in Skipton, dedicated to the brave men and women of society who gave their lives in the service and defence of the country.

The memorial has been hand carved using local York stone by a local craftsman. David Travis, Skipton’s Group Secretary and General Counsel, unveiled the memorial at a reception and dedicated it to Skipton colleagues including George Mattock, who at just 21 years old laid down his life during the Dunkirk evacuation.

Meanwhile at Skipton’s Scarborough branch, members, colleagues, and veterans from the local community have come together for a special VE day celebration with music and cakes and cuppas served throughout the day.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, this morning marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day by laying a wreath at the city’s war memorial.

The Lord Mayor was joined at war memorial in Victoria Gardens by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, the Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, and Leeds City Council chief executive, Ed Whiting, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin together with veterans and guests.

Halifax Minster played its part in marking the 80th anniversary. The historic church was the setting for the first of three events to commemorate and celebrate this milestone.

Yesterday there was an organ recital and special concert with words and images, performed by Sean Montgomery. He is one of the Minster's team of organists plus a regular deputy at other churches in West Yorkshire including Bradford Cathedral.

Last night at 6pm, the Minster’s bells rang out across the town.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of York called for peace to return to Europe as he led the nation in commemorating servicemen and women whose efforts helped end the Second World War 80 years ago.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, voiced his concerns about the state of the continent during a service marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and warned that the “good” resulting from the conflict to defeat Hitler’s regime was “under threat”.

With Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine still making headlines, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said in his address: “Today, on this 80th anniversary, we give thanks for those whose sacrifice made our victory possible. We pray again for peace in Europe.

“We salute those who were so committed to the ideas and ideals they fought to uphold, that in the post-war era rebuilt the world to reflect those beliefs.

“From the National Health Service to the United Nations itself, we strove to build a world that shows how we belong to one another and have responsibilities to each other across boundaries of class, race and nation.

“Those first outpourings of joy on the first VE day led to something good, because in our opposition of what was worst in us, we discovered what was best.

“All this good is under threat in our world today.”

Europe’s major nations, including the UK, are planning on stepping up spending on their armed forces in response to the changing world order ushered in by US President Donald Trump.