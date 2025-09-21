Vet urges farmers not to panic over worm spread

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farm vet Dawn Bowness from Clevedale Veterinary Practice, which has surgeries in Stokesley and Whitby, sounded the warning following an alert from Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep that the abomasal blood sucking roundworm, commonly known as Barber’s Pole worm, is spreading further north in the country.

The farm team at Bishopton Vets, which has bases in Thirsk, Ripon and Northallerton, said it was seeing infestations in Yorkshire as the weather gets warmer and wetter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, the practice said: “These parasites can seriously deplete the health of a flock so consider using your Pathway funding to get drench tested and avoid unnecessary anthelmintics, or worse, poorly or dead sheep.”

Farm vet Dawn Bowness, who has urged farmers not to panic over haemonchus contortus spreading into Yorkshire.

Adult haemonchus worms, and worms approaching adulthood, have the ability to remove large quantities of blood from their host. A sheep carrying 5,000 of the worms may lose 250ml of blood per day. This, combined with blood loss from the mucosa, produces acute disease caused by rapid anaemia with the risk of death.

Haemonchosis has been reported to be a cause of death in the ewes, likely due to large numbers of overwintered larvae emerging, either inside the animal or on pasture.

Dr Bowness said Haemonchus is no longer a problem restricted to the south of England, and in the right conditions, which tend to be a change from hot and dry weather to warm and wet weather, outbreaks are occurring across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We can see clinical disease from spring right through to mid- to late-autumn, and as weather patterns change, this could change further yet.”

Dr Bowness recommended farmers extend their faecal egg count (FEC) monitoring programmes to include adult ewes as high egg counts are often an indication of Haemonchus problems, however this needs to be confirmed with species testing in a lab.

Dr Bowness said: “Often Haemonchus catches farmers out as there’s a field of sheep that aren’t scouring, but when they’re put under some pressure, such as being gathered or moved, the anaemia they’re quietly suffering from becomes too much for them and there’s often mortality at this point.

“Never waste a dead sheep – post-mortems are a key cornerstone of diagnosing Haemonchus alongside FEC testing adult sheep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In flocks where Haemonchus has been confirmed, farmers are advised to speak to their vets about the most appropriate treatment and to follow the same treatment principles as they would for other parasite problems.

Dr Bowness said there is very little resistance to Haemonchus worms in the UK so all classes of wormers could be effective against the parasite.