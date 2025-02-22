Vivek Singh: Celebrity chef who has appeared on MasterChef to open new Leeds venue
The restaurant and bar is launching in partnership with The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre, with a landmark location in City Square.
The new restaurant will aim to introduce Mr Singh’s “signature style” to Yorkshire, which blends traditional Indian flavours with contemporary techniques.
Mr Singh already runs five successful restaurants, including The Cinnamon Club in Westminster.
He is also a frequent guest on television programmes such as Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, as well as an author of multiple cookbooks.
Singh
is widely recognised as one of the most influential Indian chefs in the UK.
Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will draw inspiration from historic Indian railway first class
waiting rooms, reflecting its connection to Leeds Station and celebrating the
grandeur of railway travel.
Designed by Studio Sorana, the space will feature high ceilings, Art Deco elements,
and a striking mural that captures the essence of India’s diverse landscapes.
The menu will take inspiration from the 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express,
a train route that spans 12 Indian states, using local produce where possible.
Signature dishes will include Masala Grilled Salmon, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, and
Lamb Roganjosh Shepherd’s Pie, alongside an extensive selection of chaats and
plant-based options. Exclusive to the Leeds location, new dishes such as Seekh
Kebab in the Hole and a Yorkshire-inspired Curd & Cardamom Tart will offer a unique
fusion of regional British and Indian flavours.
A destination in its own right, the bar will serve spice-infused craft cocktails, Asian
beers, lassis, and non-alcoholic coolers, making it a versatile venue for both dining
and social occasions.
Mr Singh said: “We’re excited to be opening at The Queens Hotel, where the heritage of this iconic railway hotel perfectly complements our vision. The interiors are inspired by some of India’s most beautiful first-class waiting rooms, and our menu takes diners on a journey through 12 diverse states. With Bradford celebrating its year as UK City of Culture 2025, it’s the perfect time to bring Cinnamon Kitchen to Leeds.”
