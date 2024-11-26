Vp: Yorkshire-based equipment rental specialist launches new rail division
The firm said the launch of Vp Rail creates a new “end market focus” for the group, and comes after it launched what it described as a “refreshed strategy” in June of this year.
The company has worked within the UK railways network for around 30 years, including 14 years as a framework contractor for Network Rail.
Commenting on the launch, Jonathan May, chief operating officer of Vp, said: “As a Group we have a long history of working in rail but historically customers have traded with our individual business units.
“This step will make it much easier for customers to transact with us. We also believe the roll out of Vp Rail better enables us to take advantage of new opportunities in the market.”
The move comes alongside the company posting its interim results for the period ending 30 September.
During the period, the company saw revenue rise to £192.5m, a jump from £190.9m in the same period last year.
The firm also saw a two per cent drop in adjusted profit, posting a total of £21m.
The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £47m, down from £47.6m the year prior.
Commenting on the Interim Results, Anna Bielby, chief executive of Vp, said: “Due to its specialist businesses and diversified revenue streams, the group has delivered a robust performance in the first half of the year, despite challenging conditions in some end markets.
“In parallel, Vp is progressing well with its refreshed strategy; centralising operations and investing in people. While market headwinds persist in the short-term, management remains encouraged by market opportunities, particularly in areas such as Rail, Water and Transmission.
“These opportunities, alongside strategic progress, a strong financial position and increased investment in the rental fleet, position the group well for the future.”
The company said that without mitigating actions, it expects the upcoming changes to National Insurance and National Minimum Wage, which were announced in last month’s Autunm Budget, to have an impact of around £4m on the group in the next financial year.
Vp added that it expects performance for the full year to be in line with market expectations.
