The firm said its activities in Germany and Ireland had given it a boost during the six months to 30 September.

It comes ahead of the company announcing its interim results next month.

Speaking in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Anna Bielby, chief executive of Vp, said: “Despite challenges in some of our end markets, the first half of the financial year has again demonstrated the strength and resilience of our diverse business model.

Vp has hailed a “solid” first half performance despite what it described as “challenging” macro-economic conditions.. Photo by Daniel Jones.

“We remain optimistic about the second half of the financial year and expect to see increased activity levels across areas such as Rail and Water as long-term investment programmes gain traction, with Infrastructure, in particular, being further supported by the UK Government's revitalisation initiatives.

“With a clear strategy, a robust balance sheet and a growing pipeline of opportunities, we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

Vp said it expected its profits and revenue to land in line with market expectations for the full year.

According to analysts, the firm is currently expected to post revenue of £386.1m, and profit before tax, amortisation and impairment of goodwill, trade names and customer relationships and exceptional items of £37.3m.

In its Infrastructure segment, Vps said activity levels had remained strong in its transmission projects, particularly in Germany.

It added that its prospects in the water industry remain “extremely positive”.

Vp said that as across the rest of the industry, revenue in the first half of the year has been lower than the previous year, due to capital investment programmes transitioning between asset management plan periods – the time when water companies set out business plans in line with regulatory objectives.

The company added that it expects activity levels to increase in the second half of the year and beyond.

Activity levels in rail remained subdued for Vp during the period, but the group said it remains “in a strong position” to take advantage over future planned investments in the sector.

Despite a “challenging” market, Vp said it had seen a continued strong performance in its specialist construction segment.

The group said its recovery plan for Brandon Hire Station is “progressing well” and “remains on course to materially complete by the end of the financial year”.

In its smaller end markets, Vp said performance in Housebuilding had benefitted from operating model changes made in the last financial year.

It added that energy activity levels are satisfactory, with projects expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

This comes after Vp announced last month that Ms Bielby had informed the board of her intention to step down as chief exec in March next year.

Ms Bielby said she would step away from the firm to pursue interests outside the corporate world. She first joined Vp in January of 2023.

In a statement issued with last month’s announcement, Ms Bielby said: “My decision to step down as CEO has not been an easy one. Vp is a great business with a rich heritage and a bright future, and this role has been a pleasure and a privilege.