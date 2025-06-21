Vulnerable people faced “pure exploitation” as part of scandal which exposes weaknesses in legal system, MPs warn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, said the long-running SSB law saga was having a terrible impact on the health and finances of a number of her constituents. Ms Shah and Harpreet Uppal, the Labour MP for Huddersfield, have warned that some of their constituents are still facing anguish years after being told they could pursue no-win, no-fee cases against companies which had installed faulty cavity wall insulation in their homes, which the installers claimed was backed by Government funding. They are among hundreds of clients who instructed Sheffield firm SSB Law to run cavity wall insulation claims on their behalf, but the firm went into administration in early 2024. Many clients say they have been pursued by lawyers representing the insulation firms’ insurance companies for thousands of pounds in incurred costs.

Ms Shah said vulnerable people, who had previously been fitted with defective cavity wall insulation, had been cold-called by lawyers who said they could take legal action against the firms which installed the insulation on a ‘no win, no fee’ basis.

Ms Shah said: “There appears to be widespread uncertainty about how these cavity wall insulation firms were hired in the first place and whether there were proper checks around insulation quality and how those processes were overseen by local authorities.

Harpreet Uppal, the Labour MP for Huddersfield, said one of her constituents was facing a legal bill for £22,000 in connection with the SSB law scandal. (Photo supplied on behalf of Harpreet Uppal)

“The cold-calling from SSB Law was pure exploitation. How did SSB Law get the details of the grant recipients for the faulty cavity wall insulation, so they could run these aggressive cold-calling campaigns?

“This raises issues of data privacy and protections within the legal field,’’ she added. “Constituents are getting significant demands and the first time they heard about it is when the bailiff knocks on the door,” said Ms Shah.

“They had no idea this was coming; they might have signed up with SSB Law five years ago. It gets to the bailiff stage because letters don’t go to the constituents, they go to the lawyers.

“There is a relentless pursuit of my constituents,’’ she added. “The impact has been terrible, there was a young man who had to sell his wedding gifts to pay the debts in his father’s name just to give his dad peace of mind. There was a man who had a heart attack because of the stress of all of this.

Labour MP Naz Shah has contacted regulators and the Government to express her concerns over the SSB law scandal. (Photo by James Hardisty)

“Some of the victims are retired people who fear losing their home. They don’t have the confidence to navigate the legal system.

“It’s pure exploitation of the vulnerable. It’s not just my constituents - it’s a national scandal. The further you dig into this scandal the more you realise it could have been stopped at multiple stages.

“Some of the larger insurance companies have behaved ethically and decided they can stop pursuing people as they know they can cover the costs through their insurances.”

Ms Shah said she had written to regulators and the Government to highlight her concerns.

Victims of the SSB law scandal protest outside Parliament. (Photo by National World)

She added: “We need to stop this from happening again. We need to have foresight as well as hindsight. It reminds me of the Post Office scandal in terms of its scale and it wasn’t until the collapse of SSB Law that people realised how big this issue is.”

Ms Uppal said one of her constituents was facing a legal bill for £22,000 in connection with the SSB law scandal.

“His property still has faulty cavity wall insulation, so he still needs to get it extracted, and at the same time, he is facing a large legal bill, although he’s not actively being pursued for this at the moment,’’ she said.

“However, there is still a county court judgement against him. The fact this is hanging over him is causing real concern. It’s an absolute disgrace. He did what he thought was the right thing; these were cavity wall schemes that seemed to be supported by government money. The cavity wall insulation was faulty and then when he’s tried to pursue redress he’s been left with a £22,000 bill. The fact he hasn’t got proper redress is shocking.

Kate Dearden MP said: "Separately, I have also been in contact with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, which has now completed its investigation into the collapse of SSB Law. Disciplinary notices have been issued to several individuals, and I understand decisions are expected to be made before the summer." (Photo supplied on behalf of Kate Dearden MP)

“We are trying to support him as much as we can. We are working with the SSB victim support group to ensure our constituents aren’t impacted by these county court judgements. It seems ridiculous that, through no fault of their own, they are going through all this after taking action which they believed would make their home energy efficient and was backed by the Government.”

“We’ll be working with other MPs to see what additional pressure we can bring to bear.”

Halifax Labour MP Kate Dearden described the SSB Law scandal as an absolute travesty. Earlier this year, she organised an online meeting with the Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, where constituents told their stories and discussed the Government’s next steps.

Ms Dearden said: “ My team and I have since collected these details from local residents and passed their information to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The Department has now responded with the initial steps those affected can take to seek redress - particularly where installation companies have become insolvent. I have asked all those affected to keep me informed of any progress or outcomes they achieve. If constituents are able to secure any form of redress, I will ensure this is fed back to the Minister for further consideration. Separately, I have also been in contact with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, which has now completed its investigation into the collapse of SSB Law. Disciplinary notices have been issued to several individuals, and I understand decisions are expected to be made before the summer.”

Debra Sofia Magdalene, from the SSB Victims Support Group, said problems began with the poor monitoring of Government grants for cavity wall insulation. Many victims experienced severe emotional distress after SSB Law collapsed, the group said. The support group said many of the victims were elderly, unwell, non-English speakers or from low-income backgrounds who were often targeted by door-to-door sales tactics. The victims, hoping for compensation to fix their homes, instead faced huge adverse costs bills, emotional distress, health problems, and the threats of bailiffs, the group said.

“After their claims were suddenly dropped or deemed unsuccessful, adverse costs orders left some victims feeling suicidal and many no longer trust the legal system”, the group said.

An SRA spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post: “‘We recognise the significant distress caused to victims of SSB. Our priority is protecting the public, while making sure all those clients impacted understand their options for redress. We have completed our investigation, issued disciplinary notices, and are committed to taking action against any solicitors involved who have failed their clients. This case also raises serious questions about whether this area of the market is working in the best interest of the public. The issues we are seeing cut across other sectors – including insurance, surveying, claims management and finance – so we are working with others, including regulators and government, to explore solutions.”

In a statement issued in February, the SRA that, as all firms it regulates must have professional indemnity insurance, clients may be able to seek redress through making a negligence claim on SSB’s insurance.

It added: “We have been liaising with insurers who are pursuing claims for costs against SSB’s former clients. Some insurers have already agreed to drop some of their claims for costs against individuals, on the basis that it takes over their right to seek the money from SSB’s insurers, instead. We are also aware of one insurer who has paused claims against individuals while they seek the money through SSB’s insurers.

“We welcome this pragmatic approach. It recognises the immense distress this situation has caused individuals, removes the worry and burden of this unexpected debt, while still offering the insurance company a route to seek to claim its costs. We cannot, however, offer legal advice to clients impacted.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We are determined to ensure everyone lives in a warmer and energy efficient home. The Solicitors Regulation Authority has completed its investigation into SSB Law and those affected have options available for redress and financial compensation.”

The spokesman said that Miatta Fahnbulleh, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, met with affected families and Halifax MP Kate Dearden on this issue, “and is working with colleagues across Government to prevent incidences like this from reoccurring”.

The spokesman stressed that building work, including energy efficiency upgrades to homes, must be carried out in accordance with the requirements set out in Building Regulations.

The spokesman said the SRA investigation into the collapse of SSB Law examined various aspects, including the firm’s financial stability, handling of client funds, and compliance with professional standards.

“As the oversight regulator, the Legal Services Board is also conducting an independent review into the SRA’s regulatory action.”

The administration of the SSB Group has also been extended into next year. Administrators from insolvency practice FRP said they had obtained approval to extend the process until January 2026.

The Yorkshire Post has repeatedly tried to contact the former directors of SSB Law via the administrators. They have not responded to our requests for comment.