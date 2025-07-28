Waiting for a miracle to stop new 'industrial wasteland' - the battle against mega rural solar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erected on concrete plinths the panels will stand up to 3.5m tall (11.5ft) – originally they were to be 18ft – and powered by diesel motors will slowly track the sun as it passes from east to west.

Residents of this part of Howdenshire have for years enjoyed living in one of the most peaceful corners of the East Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mainly single track roads are quiet, the hedgerows are thick, and dotted with mature trees.

Pictured Ian and Val Bond, of Bibbill Farm near Melbourne, who say the view around their farmhouse will change if plans are approved from arable fields to solar panels, around the same height as the hedge at the bottom of their garden. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 17th July 2025.

But they have the misfortune of having good access to the National Grid.

So now they face the prospect of 3,000 acres being lost in what campaigners claim is “the biggest land grab since the Enclosure Act of 1773”.

And this isn’t the first project to hit the area. One solar farm of a relatively modest 370 acres, with battery storage, is already being built by state-owned Norwegian energy firm Statkraft between the villages of Allerthorpe and Thornton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Energy Minister Lord Hunt gave consent to Boom Power to turn an area of agricultural land the size of the city of Durham, into a massive solar farm, between Gribthorpe, Spaldington, Wressle and Howden.

Pictured Campaigner Caroline Grant of Aughton, East Yorkshire, with her daughter Alexandria by a footpath outside the hamlet of Latham - it is feared the field in the background will become part of the solar farm. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 17th July 2025.

Now plans are well underway for Statkraft’s Mylen Leah “mega” solar farm – the one which is causing anxiety to Val and Ian and many others who live in the rural communities of Latham, Melbourne, Aughton, Foggathorpe, Seaton Ross, Leybourne and East Cottingwith.

At 3,000 acres it is only a shade smaller than Boom Power’s 3,500-acre consented plan – together taking up around the land of 30 average UK farms (of 217 acres).

“We just think it is a land grab on behalf of super rich capitalists,” says Ian, whose home will be surrounded on three sides.

“It’s all big companies, big corporations making money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Andrew and Wendy Coe, who run the award winning Acorn Glade Glamping site at Melbourne, York. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 17th July 2025.

“At the end of the day there’s that many subsidies being thrown around.

“What they will do with the land when they’ve grabbed it I really don’t know.

“We have battery storage at Allerthorpe, a couple of miles away. Now there’s planning in for another two at Thornton a mile and a half away as the crow flies, and one on the other side of the road on neighbour’s farmland next to the village of Melbourne.

“The batteries are in containers and there are hundreds of these containers. In one container alone there’s the equivalent energy of three tonnes of TNT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have put everything into this property. We bought it and it was old and derelict and we got permission to rebuild it and we’re still on with it. We are between the devil and the deep blue sea – what do we do?

Resident Caroline Grant, who previously ran an environmental consultancy here and in Australia, says her main concern is the impact on wildlife, and fears miles of hedgerow and trees will be ripped out for the Mylen Leah solar scheme.

These will be “replaced” with screening, she says, but only after the farm is up and running and will take years to mature.

In the meantime those who live next door, or want to go for a walk, will be confronted by miles of security fencing monitored by CCTV cameras, barring access to anything but the smallest animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claims far from improving conditions for nature, miles of panels, potentially leaching toxic chemicals into the land, mean the land will never revert to agricultural use.

Caroline said: “It’s a fallacy that solar farms can be used for sheep grazing. The grass is not good enough. The soil is compacted by machinery. They tried it in Australia – the sheep died.”

She accepts the recent approval of Boom Power’s 3,500-acres plan means Mylen Leah will almost definitely be rubberstamped too.

However she said: “I have faith in the timing, the longer we can push back with the timing, and then focus before the next election, then we stand a chance. I’ve always voted Conservative because it’s what I believe in - but certainly not now.”

She’s now considering voting Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week deputy chairman Richard Tice warned developers that a Reform government would scrap clean energy contracts which guarantees solar a fixed price for electricity for solar for 20 years.

The Skegness MP said the subsidies imposed “intolerable costs” on businesses and consumers, and caused “soaring energy bills, industrial decline, and the imposition of “intrusive” infrastucture which was causing growing public anger.

Trade association for solar, Solar Energy UK, responded saying such a move would harm thousands of jobs, undermine energy security – and cancelling the contracts would be “legally questionable”.

Meanwhile Andrew and Wendy Coe, from Acorn Glade Glamping, who are “pretty much off grid”, are worried about a three-year construction period and the disruption it would bring. “They could use space as we’ve done on roofs to generate electricity. It’s all about cost, what’s easier (for the developer),” said Andrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statkraft said a statutory consultation is due to take place at the start of 2026. A spokesperson said: “This will be an opportunity for local residents to view and comment on our plans and raise questions with Statkraft’s solar project team.

“If consented, Mylen Leah will make a significant contribution towards increased energy security in the UK. Producing clean, home-grown electricity means we’ll need less expensive oil and gas imported from abroad, keeping energy bills lower and more stable.”