Wakefield air quality now meeting targets, says Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the report, all of the Council’s Air Quality Management Areas are now below the legal limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). An Air Quality Management Area must be declared when a local authority finds any places where the target levels are not likely to be achieved.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Breathing in polluted air affects our health and costs the NHS and our society billions of pounds each year. By publishing this report, we hope to inform people about the health benefits of improved air quality, to engage them in the process and participate in measures to help ensure sustainable improvements for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Air quality is improving because emissions from transport are lower than they used to be. And can be improved even further if people change their travel habits, such as walking and cycling more, using public transport and switching to zero or low emission vehicles.”