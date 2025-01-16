Wakefield air quality now meeting targets, says Council
According to the report, all of the Council’s Air Quality Management Areas are now below the legal limit for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). An Air Quality Management Area must be declared when a local authority finds any places where the target levels are not likely to be achieved.
Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Breathing in polluted air affects our health and costs the NHS and our society billions of pounds each year. By publishing this report, we hope to inform people about the health benefits of improved air quality, to engage them in the process and participate in measures to help ensure sustainable improvements for the future.
“Air quality is improving because emissions from transport are lower than they used to be. And can be improved even further if people change their travel habits, such as walking and cycling more, using public transport and switching to zero or low emission vehicles.”
The Council has said it will now review its Air Quality Management Areas with a view to removing those that have been compliant over many years.
