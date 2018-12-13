WANdisco announces its biggest ever cloud deal

​Software company​ WANdisco​ has won its biggest ​​​​ever cloud contract with a major US health insurer. The deal is valued at around £2.4m and will see the health insurer deploy the WANdisco's patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion.

Sheffield-based WANdisco​​ said the contract is significant and ​has the potential for expansion​ beyond an initial three-year subscription period​.

​David Richards, ​CEO and ​c​hairman of WANdisco, ​said:​ ​“I am delighted to announce our largest ever cloud deal.

​"​This reflects our continued focus upon predictable recurring revenues. The $3​m (£2.4m) contract initially spans three years, but there is significant potential to expand this further to meet their developing data requirements​.​

​"​This contract illustrates the significant traction we are gaining in healthcare and other key industries. Our pipeline continues to grow, and we remain confident and excited about our future.”

​Mr Richards said the customer has vast data streams which need to be consistently and continuously available during migration to cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud.

"​WANdisco Fusion remains the only technology capable of fulfilling this​," he added.​

​"​This is an excellent demonstration of how we continue to enable the migration of critical live data at scale for Microsoft Azure, and other cloud leaders.”