WANdisco announces its biggest ever cloud deal

Software company WANdisco has won its biggest ever cloud contract with a major US health insurer. The deal is valued at around £2.4m and will see the health insurer deploy the WANdisco's patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion.
Sheffield-based WANdisco said the contract is significant and has the potential for expansion beyond an initial three-year subscription period.
David Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: “I am delighted to announce our largest ever cloud deal.
"This reflects our continued focus upon predictable recurring revenues. The $3m (£2.4m) contract initially spans three years, but there is significant potential to expand this further to meet their developing data requirements.
"This contract illustrates the significant traction we are gaining in healthcare and other key industries. Our pipeline continues to grow, and we remain confident and excited about our future.”
Mr Richards said the customer has vast data streams which need to be consistently and continuously available during migration to cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud.
"WANdisco Fusion remains the only technology capable of fulfilling this," he added.
"This is an excellent demonstration of how we continue to enable the migration of critical live data at scale for Microsoft Azure, and other cloud leaders.”