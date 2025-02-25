Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around a hundred people gathered at City Screen Picturehouse in York for a free Warm Spaces screening of Paddington in Peru, the first community event organised by York St John University’s Cinema & Social Justice project.

The event proved so popular it had a last-minute move to the cinema’s largest theatre and now the team which organised it is hoping it could be the first of many such screenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Martin Hall, Associate Professor of Film and Media studies at York St John University said: "We want to explore the potential that cinemas have in advocating for people who need support. For those who struggle with regulating home temperatures or have limited access to resources, the consistent warmth provided by cinemas can be a crucial relief. And in addition, the welcoming ambience of a cinema can help to promote relaxation and comfort, as well as reduce isolation, anxiety and stress.

Paddington screening hosted by York St John University.

“Cinemas make for ideal warm spaces, and we are hoping that we have found a model that other cinemas might borrow. "

The free event took place on a cold Monday morning at the end of January, offering members of the public a chance to gather in a warm space.

Organisers wanted to provide a warming community event at one of the coldest times in the year and hoped it would be especially welcome to anyone struggling to meet the cost of their bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees were also offered free hot drinks and the chance to get energy advice and talk to experts from York Community Energy.

One person who left feedback said: “It feels good that these things are happening. I heard about it as I’d gone to my GP about my mood being low because of the cost of living crisis and everything. There are a lot of people a lot worse off than I am really but even though I’m working I still can’t afford to put the heating on.”

Latest available government data shows 17 per cent of households in Yorkshire and the Humber are in fuel poverty, the second highest regional rate in England.

The Cinema & Social Justice project team is exploring opportunities for more events and hope to screen films in community venues as well as cinemas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad