Warm Spaces: York university and cinema provide shelter from cold with Paddington in Peru
Around a hundred people gathered at City Screen Picturehouse in York for a free Warm Spaces screening of Paddington in Peru, the first community event organised by York St John University’s Cinema & Social Justice project.
The event proved so popular it had a last-minute move to the cinema’s largest theatre and now the team which organised it is hoping it could be the first of many such screenings.
Dr Martin Hall, Associate Professor of Film and Media studies at York St John University said: "We want to explore the potential that cinemas have in advocating for people who need support. For those who struggle with regulating home temperatures or have limited access to resources, the consistent warmth provided by cinemas can be a crucial relief. And in addition, the welcoming ambience of a cinema can help to promote relaxation and comfort, as well as reduce isolation, anxiety and stress.
“Cinemas make for ideal warm spaces, and we are hoping that we have found a model that other cinemas might borrow. "
The free event took place on a cold Monday morning at the end of January, offering members of the public a chance to gather in a warm space.
Organisers wanted to provide a warming community event at one of the coldest times in the year and hoped it would be especially welcome to anyone struggling to meet the cost of their bills.
Attendees were also offered free hot drinks and the chance to get energy advice and talk to experts from York Community Energy.
One person who left feedback said: “It feels good that these things are happening. I heard about it as I’d gone to my GP about my mood being low because of the cost of living crisis and everything. There are a lot of people a lot worse off than I am really but even though I’m working I still can’t afford to put the heating on.”
Latest available government data shows 17 per cent of households in Yorkshire and the Humber are in fuel poverty, the second highest regional rate in England.
The Cinema & Social Justice project team is exploring opportunities for more events and hope to screen films in community venues as well as cinemas.
Dr Lauren Stephenson, Senior Lecturer in Film, Media and Communications at York St John University said: “Our main aspiration is to be able to create a series of these events for next winter, which provide a more consistent and reliable warm space for those who might need one. The City Screen event was met by enthusiasm with attendees and demonstrated a real need for more warm spaces in York. It was clear that there is the appetite for a more regular event, and that a more consistent access to a warm space cultivates stability and a meaningful sense of community for those making use of the space.”
