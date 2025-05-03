Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the faded and scuffed front cover, it contained Over 300 ACTION PICTURES. As I leafed through its pages I found even more hyperbole. One section described the TV vet’s particular interest in obstetrics and referred to the chapter on lambing as the most comprehensive and important ever written. Quite a claim.

There were chapters devoted to almost every condition that might affect a sheep, each with a small, black, white and grey photo of a sheep or lamb suffering from the ailment. Some of them seemed to be the same photo of the same animal. Perhaps, sadly, it was suffering from more than one condition. One unfortunate creature was depicted with swayback on page 24, lamb dysentery on page 36 and daft lamb disease on page 57. And it was hard to describe them as “action pictures”. Some looked as if the subject was already deceased. The book, a fascinating mix of science and non-science (one part referring to an infectious eye disease states this bug lurks in the eyes of apparently normal sheep) is an interesting read and I’m sure would have been very helpful for sheep farmers across the country. Given that it was written over fifty years ago, some sections still seem remarkably relevant. Whether this reflects how well the book was constructed or the lack of scientific advancement in this field in over half a century I wouldn’t like to say. Maybe a bit of both.

Even though the author doesn’t give his name, I’m certain it was a chap called Eddie Straiton, a renowned vet from that era who practised in rural Staffordshire. Of course, he was a contemporary of Thirsk’s own Alf Wight who wrote eminently more readable books for a much wider audience. I think Eddie was also an advisor to the All Creatures Great and Small TV series and a regular on The Jimmy Young Show on Radio 2. Former colleagues of mine who knew and worked with him have waxed lyrical about his infectious enthusiasm and eccentric characteristics. Reportedly, he sped around the Staffordshire lanes at high speed in his open-topped sports car and completed an unfeasible number of visits each day. Like a modern day (well, 1970s) version of Goliath, he could apparently spay a cat in just a few minutes and would completely strip off all his clothes to undertake messy jobs on farm during the small hours. Most farm animal vets have stripped off to the waist to calve cows or perform caesarians, but surely not all clothes? It sounds like he was the most memorable of vets.

Thirsk vet Alf Wight, who penned the James Herriot stories.

In the past, I’ve flicked through another of his books; Cats: Their Health and Care. It followed a similar format. One chapter on How to resuscitate a drowned cat, was complete with an “action” photo of Eddie swinging a cat around in a huge circle. At the exact moment the photo was taken, his arm was vertical and the stiff cat upside down, looking as if rigor mortis had set in some time before. Either that, or the poor creature was petrified with fear.