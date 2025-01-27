Watch as Storm Éowyn blows half a tonne wing of historic aircraft into the air

The wings of a historic aircraft that’s been grounded for 50 years took a short flight last Friday – as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s last surviving Blackburn Beverley is laid out in bits at Carlisle Airport after being dismantled and transported there from the former military museum at Fort Paull, near Hull.

Known as "Big Bev", the aeroplane was once the biggest transport aircraft used by the RAF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of volunteers had tethered the wings, which weigh half a tonne each, to a tractor, in anticipation of the storm.

The Blackburn Beverley aircraft at Paull Fort, Hull....29th September 2020 Picture: Simon Hulme

When it hit with winds of up to 80mph, they weren’t able to get to the museum because of fallen trees blocking roads.

However CCTV captured the moment when an almighty gust picked up one of the wings and bore it 20 metres away – leaving a few holes in the fuselage.

Dougie Kerr, who is chair of Solway Aviation Museum, which is based at Carlisle Airport, said: “The two outer wings were both attached to the step of a tractor as we knew it was going to get windy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It pulled the step off the tractor – we can't find the bolts that were holding it together.

RAF transport aircraft XB259, known as Big Bev, when she was still at Fort Paull being dismantled. She's now at Solway Aviation Museum

"The wings were designed to fly – but it’s left a few holes in the fuselage. It has set us back.”

XB259 is the last of 49 aircraft which were built at Blackburn's Brough factory in East Yorkshire.

Solway Aviation Museum stepped in to save “Big Bev” – which last flew in 1974 - when she looked in danger of being scrapped.