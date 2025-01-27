Watch as Storm Éowyn blows half a tonne wing of historic aircraft into the air
The world’s last surviving Blackburn Beverley is laid out in bits at Carlisle Airport after being dismantled and transported there from the former military museum at Fort Paull, near Hull.
Known as "Big Bev", the aeroplane was once the biggest transport aircraft used by the RAF.
A team of volunteers had tethered the wings, which weigh half a tonne each, to a tractor, in anticipation of the storm.
When it hit with winds of up to 80mph, they weren’t able to get to the museum because of fallen trees blocking roads.
However CCTV captured the moment when an almighty gust picked up one of the wings and bore it 20 metres away – leaving a few holes in the fuselage.
Dougie Kerr, who is chair of Solway Aviation Museum, which is based at Carlisle Airport, said: “The two outer wings were both attached to the step of a tractor as we knew it was going to get windy.
"It pulled the step off the tractor – we can't find the bolts that were holding it together.
"The wings were designed to fly – but it’s left a few holes in the fuselage. It has set us back.”
XB259 is the last of 49 aircraft which were built at Blackburn's Brough factory in East Yorkshire.
Solway Aviation Museum stepped in to save “Big Bev” – which last flew in 1974 - when she looked in danger of being scrapped.
The museum raised £60,000 from wellwishers to help move her last July. She’ll be returned to her original silver and white finish as part of a restoration that’s expected to take up to two years.