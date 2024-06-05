WATCH: Car crashes into front of fish and chip shop on busy Leeds roundabout as emergency services on scene
In the early afternoon of June 4, a Nissan Micra crashed into the front of Ritz Fisheries on Wortley Road at the five lane ends roundabout.
Emergency services rushed to the scene to deal with the incident including West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the police.
The shop closed due to the crash but reopened on Wednesday according to social media.
Posting about the incident, Ritz Fisheries said: “We are now closed until further notice as there's been an incident causing damage to the shop front.”
In a later comment, the business confirmed no customers were in the shop at the time of the crash and no staff were injured.
Two people were said to have had a lucky escape however, leaving the shop just seconds before the crash.
The occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured, police confirmed to the Yorkshire Post.
The road reopened at around 4.50pm when the building was deemed structurally safe.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.40pm yesterday, police were called to a road traffic collision in Lower Wortley Road, Leeds.
“A Nissan Micra had been in collision with the shopfront of Ritz Fisheries.
“Emergency services attended and removed the occupants of the vehicle. There were no serious injuries.
“A road closure was in place until 4.50pm until the building was assessed as structurally safe and the scene cleared.”
