This is the aftermath of a serious crash into the front of a popular fish and chip shop in Leeds on Tuesday.

In the early afternoon of June 4, a Nissan Micra crashed into the front of Ritz Fisheries on Wortley Road at the five lane ends roundabout.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to deal with the incident including West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the crash at Ritz FisheriesCC Adele Stephenson

The shop closed due to the crash but reopened on Wednesday according to social media.

Posting about the incident, Ritz Fisheries said: “We are now closed until further notice as there's been an incident causing damage to the shop front.”

In a later comment, the business confirmed no customers were in the shop at the time of the crash and no staff were injured.

Two people were said to have had a lucky escape however, leaving the shop just seconds before the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured, police confirmed to the Yorkshire Post.

The road reopened at around 4.50pm when the building was deemed structurally safe.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.40pm yesterday, police were called to a road traffic collision in Lower Wortley Road, Leeds.

“A Nissan Micra had been in collision with the shopfront of Ritz Fisheries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and removed the occupants of the vehicle. There were no serious injuries.