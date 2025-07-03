Watch: The Red Dress - which took 14 years to make - is taken apart in Yorkshire in preparation for next journey
British artist Kirstie Macleod founded The Red Dress project which saw her travelling the globe, working with hundreds of embroiderers’ living in extreme poverty.
It took over a decade to create the dress which broke records for being the largest collaborative embroidery project.
As part of The Red Dress project the finished dress has been exhibited throughout the world with its first Yorkshire exhibition being in West Yorkshire at Oakwell Hall in Birstall, Kirklees.
Following a month of being displayed as part of the WOVEN festival, it was time for The Red Dress to be dismantled.
Kirstie posted a video of her and staff at Oakwell Hall carefully packing up the dress.
She said: “The exhibition itself has seen several thousands of audience from near and far coming to view the dress, with booking times selling out frequently and audience numbers over triple their expected amount - and the most diverse they have ever had.”
Kirstie said she was “delighted” to be supported by Oakwell Hall’s conservator Frances Stonehouse who she described as “epic.”
She said: “She gave me lots of great tips on wrapping the dress and ongoing conservation and care.
“Huge thanks to all at WOVEN and Oakwell Hall for the invitation to be a part of the event, for looking after the dress (and I!) so well and for creating such a powerful, thoughtful and well organised exhibition.”
