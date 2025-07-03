A Guinness World Record-breaking dress which took 14 years to make has been visited by thousands of people in Yorkshire over the past month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British artist Kirstie Macleod founded The Red Dress project which saw her travelling the globe, working with hundreds of embroiderers’ living in extreme poverty.

It took over a decade to create the dress which broke records for being the largest collaborative embroidery project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of The Red Dress project the finished dress has been exhibited throughout the world with its first Yorkshire exhibition being in West Yorkshire at Oakwell Hall in Birstall, Kirklees.

Members of Appletree Community Garden's women's group in Wakefield visited Oakwell Hall for the first time to see The Red Dress

Following a month of being displayed as part of the WOVEN festival, it was time for The Red Dress to be dismantled.

Kirstie posted a video of her and staff at Oakwell Hall carefully packing up the dress.

She said: “The exhibition itself has seen several thousands of audience from near and far coming to view the dress, with booking times selling out frequently and audience numbers over triple their expected amount - and the most diverse they have ever had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie said she was “delighted” to be supported by Oakwell Hall’s conservator Frances Stonehouse who she described as “epic.”

Thousands of visitors saw the dress at Oakwell Hall

She said: “She gave me lots of great tips on wrapping the dress and ongoing conservation and care.