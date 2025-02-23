Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first amenity to open at Olive Lane, the new high street at Waverley, will be a Tesco store, with a string of other businesses set to commence their internal fit out in the coming months.

Waverley is the flagship development of regeneration specialist Harworth. Built on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery, the land has been transformed into a new community with over 1,700 homes and a primary school alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Park, which is home to businesses including McLaren and Rolls Royce.

Harworth said the creation of Olive Lane marks a “significant milestone” in the development of Waverley, adding that it will be a place for those living and working there to “come together and socialise and provides amenities for the growing community”.

The former Orgreave Colliery site has been developed by Howarth.

Peter Massie, senior development manager at Harworth, said: “This is an exciting year at Waverley – there’s lots happening across the development and the opening of Olive Lane to the community is a real highlight.

“Harworth has focused on creating a vibrant place that meets the needs of those living and working at Waverley. It will be great to see the high street come to life over the next few months, and for the community to start using the new amenities.

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming more businesses to Olive Lane."

Harworth has funded the development of a new GP practice and community centre at Olive Lane. Waverley Community Council will be using the centre as its base and creating the space with funding secured from the National Lottery.

A new vets, indian restaurant, day nursery and Specsavers opticians are also set to open on the site.

The vets will be operated by Sheffield-based Hall Court Vets, which already runs dog, companion animal and equine practices across Dinnington and Handsworth.

Karobar will be opening a new restaurant, building on its success offering an Indian small plates menu at the Three Swords pub in Horsforth. The restaurant will offer street food alongside more formal dining.

Little Olives Day Nursery is an early childhood education centre for children aged six months to five years which will incorporate Forest School methods into its teaching.

The new GP practice will be open to residents in the coming months.

Elsewhere at Waverley, Harworth has recently funded the expansion of Waverley Junior Academy, with construction underway on an extension to accommodate six new classrooms. Highwall Park – the new 20-acre green space – is being developed and will be open for use by residents later this year.