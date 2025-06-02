We don't need Tracy Brabin's Active Travel hubs, we need better buses - Yorkshire Post letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Brabin’s latest hare-brained scheme is to create Active Travel Hubs - using £50,000 of taxpayers’ money for each - to encourage more people to ‘walk, wheel, and cycle’. If Ms. Brabin really wants to encourage people to move around in these ways my advice to her is:

Stop spending millions on cycle lanes on road where few people cycle. Instead, use the money to fill in potholes on quieter roads where there is also less traffic for cyclists to worry about.

Most cyclists want to cycle away from the centre of places like Leeds not towards them. Road surfaces are so bad that cyclists are having to use mountain bikes rather than road bikes. People on road bikes have to constantly swerve to avoid potholes which can put them in danger from other vehicles.

First Bus buses in Park Row, Leeds. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

As for ‘wheeling’ - by which I assume Ms. Brabin means using buses - then she needs to stop companies like First Bus reducing the frequency of services. Who is going to wait more than 10 minutes for a bus especially in Yorkshire weather?

First Bus expect passengers to wait 40 minutes between buses and a hour in the evenings and Sundays. The Active Travel Hubs are planning to “offer advice and support”. Travellers cannot get that information from the existing travel centres at main bus stations - there are only pocket timetables available for a limited number of routes.

The Tourists Information Centre in Leeds has no travel information whatsoever! Not everyone lives on a smartphone. Money should also be spent on real-time displays at all bus stops.

As for walking, people are already having to do that because of the lack of regular bus services. With real-time displays at bus stops people will know whether to wait for a bus or to start walking (which might be quicker!).