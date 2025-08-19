A couple who quit their day jobs to live off-grid in a static caravan with no TV or WiFi say it costs just £8.87 a day and has made their relationship stronger.

Libby Ramsden, 25, and her partner, Ollie Blackwell, 26, made the switch to fully off-grid life in September 2023 to save money and allow them to leave their jobs and run their soap business.

They say it now costs them just £8.87 a day to live or £269 a month - including rent, council tax and heating.

No TV or WiFi

They live fully off-grid - with no TV or WiFi - and collect rainwater, use a log burner for heat and power their home with a tractor-driven generator.

Libby worked as a laboratory assistant on a £24k salary, while Ollie was a farmer and tractor mechanic - earning £20k a year.

The couple wanted their own space and lower living costs than the average rent and bills of £1k-a-month in their area - to enable them to start their company.

Off-grid with no electric bills

Libby, business owner, from Silsden, West Yorkshire, said: "The best part is not relying on anybody at all.

"Nobody dictates to us what our electric bills are, we are not tied to any contracts in any way.

"We rely on ourselves. It's just the freedom to live how we want to live."

Bee-keeping turned into a business

Before going off-grid, both were living in normal houses with parents, paying them rent, and wanted to move in together cheaply.

The idea came after their goat's milk soap and honey business, Herd and Hive, started to grow rapidly.

Libby began making goats' milk soap after being given a goat named Mary by a neighbour - and her dad, Matthew, 53, started keeping bees as a hobby.

Static caravan with tractor-powered generator

When they combined the two at a market , they sold out and demand kept increasing.

Six months later, they needed someone full-time in the business - and living inexpensively was the only way to make it work.

Ollie's dad, Terry, 60, a farmer, offered to rent them a piece of land and they bought a static caravan for £11k - setting it up off-grid.

They collect rainwater from a barn roof, filter it for the caravan and their animals, and run a tractor-powered generator for an hour each night to cook, shower and charge phones.

Log burner for cooking

Heating and cooking is done on a log burner. The couple are soon hoping to install solar panels, to reduce costs further.

As they pay council tax, they get regular bin collections - and Ollie dug a septic tank so the couple have a flushing toilet.

Libby said: "People think that because we live off-grid we are not connected to the world in any way or we live uncomfortably.

"People think that we go to the toilet in a bucket and carry it out."

Cheap running costs

The running costs of their unique off-grid home are just £8.87 a day, working out at £270 a month.

Libby said: "Before we moved we looked at renting, or getting a mortgage for a house and in the area that we live you’re looking at anything up to £1,000 a month.

"It was a no brainer if we wanted to quit our jobs."

Their day starts at 5.30am milking goats, feeding sheep, and caring for five rehomed donkeys before heading to their unit to make soap, jar honey and tend to bees.

In the evening, they return to feed the animals again, light the fire, and run the generator for an hour before switching it off for the night.

No TV has improved our relationship

Libby said: "Most people in the evening will sit down and watch TV, we're not in that routine, so we feel a little bit more connected to each other.

"We have a better relationship because we actually sit and talk in the evening.

"It's definitely improved our relationship, we feel more connected to each other than if we had a lot more distractions in our life.

"We don't have a TV so we generally read or keep each other company talking.

"People love that we have no TV and no WiFi."

But sometimes the couple do miss the ease of modern life.

Libby said: "Sometimes I miss the ease of being able to flip a light switch on or plug your phone into charge, that type of thing. Just the ease of things.

"Sometimes in winter I miss it when you've had a hard day but the benefits definitely outweigh it."

Winter is the toughest time - the caravan is on top of a windy hill and keeping warm is a challenge - but the couple want to stay off-grid for good, eventually upgrading to a wooden chalet.

"We do see ourselves living off grid forever," Libby said.

'We don't want to go back to living in a house and having bills to pay, but we definitely want to improve our off-grid life."