‘We will feel like prisoners in our home’: Farmers fear for future if solar farm swamps land

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pear Tree Solar development will cover 2,000 acres and swamp the 25 acre Riston Plants site in Long Riston. The development is so big it will also reach the villages of Tickton, Wawne and Woodmansey.

The family, who can see Beverley Minster and the Humber Bridge from their land, found out about the plans back in 2023 from a village Facebook Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mile long single track lane to their farmhouse and business is set to be the main access road into the site.

Residents in Long Riston near Beverley are up in arms about RWE's plans for a solar farm which will impact land near the village, as well as the villages of Leven, Arnold, Skirlaugh, Swine and Wawne. Mark Peel pictured with his brothers Philip and Christian, and his mum Irene at Carr House Farm. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 18th January 2025

Current plans show eight articulated lorries a day coming to and from the site during construction which will take eight months, from 7am to 7pm each day, and 28 battery storage units, each the size of a shipping container.

Mark Peel, is one of five siblings continuing the farm business and over the years they have farmed arable, sheep, pigs and cattle before diversifying into plant production.

Their family home will “feel like a prison”, he said.

“My father came in 1963 to raise a family, he worked all of his life and left a legacy for us and look how it has turned out. He did not come to live in an industrial estate because that is what it will be, surrounded by glass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to losing the views, Mr Peel says any further plans to develop and diversify the business will be impossible.

He said: “We are a small farm of 25 acres and need to make a living so we diversified into plants and would maybe have diversified into tourism, but they are taking away that possibility. “We could have put in glamping pods but nobody is going to want to look at solar farms which hum. It won’t make for a relaxing time.”

Access to information and contact with developers is also proving difficult and there is very little empathy for local people impacted by solar proposals.

Mr Peel added: “Someone was supposed to come to the farm and meet us last week and didn’t turn up. You have to look online but one document is 355 pages, another is 105 pages. How are we supposed to understand all that?