23 guests snowed in at Britain's highest pub The Tan Hill Inn enjoy breakfast together

Guests at Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn have shared breakfast together this morning after being snowed in.

In the Traveller’s Choice Awards for 2024, Tan Hill Inn was recognised as one of the top 10 best places to stay in the world as a business that consistently earns great reviews on the website.

The pub stands at 1,732 feet near Keld in Swaledale, which means it is the highest inn in the British Isles.

It dates back to the 17th century and attracts visitors from all over the world and it provides a variety of en-suite accommodation as well as glamping domes with views of the stars.

The 23 snowed-in visitors and six staff are tucking into a full English and wondering how long their enforced stay will last, the pub said in a social media post on Monday morning. cc The Tan Hill Inn

The post reads: “Our guests are having a leisurely start to their day after a ‘convivial atmosphere’ last night because there’s no rush to check out until conditions improve up here on the moors.

“And while we wait to see if it’s safe for them to leave please note that due to the amber weather warning for snow and ice we are still closed to the public. It’s residents only for the time being - we will keep you updated when we reopen.

“Stay safe,