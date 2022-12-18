Big Thaw to end weeks of minus degree temperatures - with parts of Yorkshire set to be 13 degrees on Monday

The cold snap that saw Yorkshire and the rest of the UK grapple with minus degree temperatures for much of December is set to end today.

Hawes under snow

The low temperatures led to havoc in areas of the region, with road closures and power cuts occuring particular in the upland National Park areas.

But from Monday temparatures will rise sharply to around 13 degrees celsius, signalling a mild spell which forecasters say will last much of the week.

The rising barometer will see snow that has covered much of the Yorkshire Dales and North Yorks Moors melt, but forecasters were sanguine about the risk of flooding in the region.

Cooler temperatures – albeit not as cold as ones felt over recent weeks – could return in time for Christmas, the Met Office warned.

A spokesperson said: “The good news is if you don’t like wintry weather, temperatures will rise through Sunday night, into double figures, believe it or not.

"That snow will melt quite quickly. We don’t anticipate widespread flooding, there are no rain warnings in place, but I imagine some roads, particularly minor roads, will see water pooling where the snow has melted.

"It’s been pretty much a two week cold spell, but not particularly unusual for December. It’s because recent Decembers have been so mild that it’s felt noteworthy – and we had a very mild November of course.

"There is the potential for it to turn colder before next weekend, but a few milder days to come.”

No flood warnings had been put in place for Yorkshire on Sunday evening by the Environment Agence.

Incidents caused by the cold spell in Yorkshire included over 500 homes in the Yorkshire Dales town of Hawes being left without power on Saturday due to damaged power lines as other parts of the National Park saw up to 12 inches of snow.

