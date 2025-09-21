A campsite in North Yorkshire is expected to flood today after heavy rainfall – with residents warned to ‘start acting on your flood plan’.

Dozens of flood alerts are in place across England and Wales and gusts of up to 75mph could exacerbate conditions.

The popular Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Site is situated next to the River Ure.

A Government red alert warning has been issued for the site on Sunday.

It reads: “Rising river levels are expected to cause flooding today Sunday 21/09/2025, due to recent heavy rain.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ure, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning Site.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Start acting on your flood plan.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

An automatic water level reading shows the River Ure level at 1.78m – property flooding is possible when the level is higher than 1.6m, the warning states.

The campsite website warns possible visitors “this site floods” with restrictions on availability of pitches.

Hail and thunder are possible on Sunday morning, mainly in northern Scotland where windy conditions are set to persist.

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, said: “Through this period, 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall widely across Wales and northern England, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-80mm.

“There is also a chance that a short spell of strong, gusty winds could develop as the area of low pressure moves east. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and south-western areas, before migrating north-eastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Once the stormy conditions have cleared, Sunday is set to be drier and colder than Saturday for many.