Canal bursts and flood neighbouring fields after New Years Day torrential rain as major incident declared
Drone video shows the huge scale of the flooding as a result of the burst.
Bridgewater Canal, in Dunham Massey, Greater Manchester, completely gave way on one side, with water pouring into neighbouring fields.
The canal last burst in 1971 - when it was closed for two years for repairs which cost £250,000.
It comes after homes in Manchester, Stockport, Wigan and Bolton were evacuated due to flooding.
TransPennine Express issued a 'do not travel' warning throughout the north of England and Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident.
