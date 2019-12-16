Cars abandoned and gritters out in force after snow hits North Yorkshire

Heavy snowfall in the region has led to some cars being abandoned near Fleet Moos in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, while gritters are also out in force. Take a look at some of the best pictures from the area in our gallery.
The temperatures have dipped across Yorkshire - meaning some parts of North Yorkshire have been covered in snow.
