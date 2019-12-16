An abandoned car near Fleet Moss in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

Cars abandoned and gritters out in force after snow hits North Yorkshire

The temperatures have dipped across Yorkshire - meaning some parts of North Yorkshire have been covered in snow.

Heavy snowfall in the region has led to some cars being abandoned near Fleet Moos in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, while gritters are also out in force. Take a look at some of the best pictures from the area in our gallery.

A gritter ploughs the snow over fleet Moss in Yorkshire Dales National Park

1. Snow hits North Yorkshire

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
pa
Snow ploughs have been sent out to try and clear the roads around Fleet Moss.

2. Snow ploughs

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
pa
Workers have been braving the snow to try and clear the roads.

3. Clearing the snow

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
pa
Council staff have been clearing the roads in the Yorkshire Dales.

4. Clearing the roads

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
pa
