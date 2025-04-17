Easter weekend 2025: What will the weather be like in Yorkshire across the Easter weekend?
According to the Met Office, the weather is set to be fickle over the Easter weekend across the country, with rain at times and also some good sunny spells.
It is contrast to the back-to-back sunshine we experienced last weekend.
Deputy chief meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “Some areas may experience near dry conditions all weekend, whilst others may see heavy rain.
“We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure which sinks away to the south on Friday.
“This could bring with it some heavy, and possibly even disruptive rain for parts of southwest England, and also parts of Northern Ireland and south Wales.
“This will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions, with a lot of spray on the roads, and it’s important people keep an eye on our forecast as things evolve over the coming day or so.”
Across Yorkshire, however, it is looking dry over the weekend, though the sun will be accompanied by clouds and peak temperatures will vary between 12C and 16C with pollen levels reaching high to very high. On Sunday, April 19 and Monday, April 20, the pollen levels will be at medium.
Steven added: “Easter Sunday looks to be the widely drier day of the weekend.
“Cloud amounts will vary, but most places should see some bright or sunny spells at times.
“Parts of the far south and west may remain cloudier with a few showers around. Temperatures look generally close to the seasonal average.
“Things probably turn a little more unsettled again on Monday, with outbreaks of rain/showers in the south and west, tending to spread northwards and perhaps becoming heavy at times, though there is currently a lot of uncertainty in the details.”
