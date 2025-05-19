Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The environmental regulator convened a meeting of the National Drought Group and said more needed to be done to cut leakage and help customers use water more wisely.

In England, March was the driest since 1961 and April received just half its normal rainfall. Farmers have had to start irrigating crops earlier and reservoir levels are either notably low or exceptionally low across the North East and North West of England.

Both these regions have seen their driest start to the year since 1929.

Representatives from the Environment Agency told the meeting - which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, farmers and conservation experts – that while no area is currently officially in drought there is a medium risk of one this summer without sustained rainfall.

Chairing the meeting, Environment Agency Deputy Director of Water, Richard Thompson, said: “The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.

“The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared.

“It’s heartening to see more people looking to reduce their water use and we expect water companies to do more to cut leakage and rollout smart meters.”

Whilst there are currently no plans for hosepipe bans, if the prolonged dry weather continues, water companies may need to implement their dry weather plans in the weeks and months ahead.

The EA is closely monitoring water companies’ implementation of these plans, especially high-risk locations, as well as working with farmers to help them plan for irrigating their crops. It is also preparing dry weather advice and information for the public, including small steps they can take to reduce usage.

Water Minister and Hull West MP Emma Hardy said: “Our water infrastructure is crumbling after years of underinvestment.

“Water companies must go further and faster to cut leaks and build the infrastructure needed to secure our water supply.

“The Government has secured over £104 billion of private sector investment to fund essential infrastructure, including nine new reservoirs to secure our future water supply into the decades to come.”

The National Drought Group will meet to discuss action regularly in the coming months.

At the meeting, attendees heard about the current water resources situation. A dry start to the year means farmers have had an earlier start to the irrigation season and have seen an increased demand on their on-site storage reservoirs.