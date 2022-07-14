Fascinating images show water levels at parched Yorkshire reservoir as heatwave continues

In fact, The Met Office has extended its amber warning for extreme heat to Tuesday, when some parts of Yorkshire will see temperatures reach 35 degrees.

The forecast suggests some stormy weather may follow, and judging by these images of Lindley Wood Reservoir in Otley, we need it.

The parched reservoir has cracks on its surface as the water dries up in the heat.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said Lindley Wood is a "compensation reservoir" that takes excess water from nearby reservoirs that supply customers. In a heatwave like England is currently experiencing, residential demand for water is high, and water would not be sent to overflow reservoirs like Lindley Wood.

Earlier this week, Yorkshire Water admitted that demand for hydration has been so high during the heatwave that it has been like 'adding another city the size of Leeds' into the supply.

Reservoirs are currently running at only 62 per cent of their normal water levels due to a prolonged spell of below-average rainfall.

On Monday, when temperatures topped 30 degrees, an additional 200 million litres of water were consumed in Yorkshire alone.The Met Office has released figures that show Yorkshire has had below average rainfall in spring and so far in summer 2022, which is putting pressure on water resources in the region.

An aerial view of Lindley Wood Reservoir in Otley

