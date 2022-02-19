The Environment Agency put an alert in place for the Upper River Ouse on Saturday, February 19.

The current river level is 2.7m. Flooding is expected.

The agency said: "The current river level in York is 2.7m. Flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low lying land most affected, particularly around Riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade. Levels are expected to fall slowly in York overnight.

"The Foss Barrier is in operation. Further significant rain is forecast for Sunday, which is expected to cause levels to rise again from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning."

Bar staff were seen removing tables from the river banks as the snow began to fall across Yorkshire.

1. Rising river levels The current river level is 2.7m Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

2. A flood alert has been issued in York. Photo Sales

3. Flood water A couple look at the flood water. Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

4. More rain forecast Further significant rain is forecast for Sunday. Photo Sales