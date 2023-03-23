There have been a number of flood warnings issued along the East and North Yorkshire coast - here are the areas set to see floods.

According to the Environment Agency (EA), there are around 3,500 measuring stations and most are along main rivers and the coast. These levels can help you understand your flood risk now and over the next few days.

Coastal and tidal flooding is possible along parts of the North and West coast of England today (Thursday, March 23) and on Friday, March 24. Land, roads and some properties could be flooded and there could be travel disruption.

The EA, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) consistently monitor rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding. There are three types of warnings issued when flooding is forecast: flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

Large waves on the slipway in Whitby during a tidal surge. (Pic credit: Ceri Oakes)

Which areas on the Yorkshire coast have been issued with flood warnings?

These are the areas along the coast that will potentially be hit with floods this week.

North Bank of the Humber estuary

Flooding is expected in this area which means that properties are at risk of flooding.

Action must be taken to protect yourself and your property and it is advised that you monitor local weather and river conditions.

The EA said: “Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water and consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

“Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.”

You can follow the EA on Twitter to keep up to date with the weather in your area.

Flood warning area: Properties along the Humber in the Kilnsea, Skeffling and Weeton areas.

North Sea and River Esk at Whitby Harbour

Flood warning areas: Whitby Harbour area including Abrahams Quay, Pier Road, New Quay Road, Church Street, Campion Dock and Bagdale Road.

North Sea coast at Bridlington

Flood warning areas: The north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion.

Other potentially affected areas are: South Pier and Chicken Run Jetty, and adjacent car parks off South Cliff Road.

North Sea coast at Easington and Kilnsea

Flood warning areas: Properties on the east side of Kilnsea, including the Caravan Park, and Easington including the Caravan Park.

North Sea coast at Hornsea

Flood warning areas: Properties from Marine Drive, along South Promenade, Hornsea Burton Road and along Stream Dike and Foss Beck.

What to do if you get a flood warning

A flood warning means you will need to act as flooding is expected. You must do the following actions if a flood warning is issued.

- Move vehicles to higher ground if it is safe to do so

- Move family and pets to safety

- Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

- Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it is safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you are standing in water

- If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now